How not to calculate the taxable amount on insurance

Many people assume the insurance cash value is just like any other investment—50% of a capital gain is taxable according to your income tax bracket. You paid $28,000 in premiums and the cash value is now worth $27,000, and you’re thinking you put in more than you made so there should be no tax.

Even if the cash value was worth $38,000, and you paid $28,000 in premiums, you may think you made a $10,000 gain ($38,000 – $28,000 = $10,000) and expect to pay income tax on half of the $10,000 earned. That is not how it works.

How to calculate the taxable amount on insurance

Insurance companies generally use this formula to determine the taxable amount of the cash value, cash surrender value (CSV) minus the adjusted cost base (ACB). The ACB is equal to the premiums paid “minus” the net cost of pure insurance. To understand the formula, you need to understand the term net cost of pure insurance, which also means understanding what happens with your whole life premium payments. (“Pure” means the actual cost of the insurance.)

Here is how to calculate the taxable gain:

CSV – ACB = Taxable amount

Whole life insurance is designed to last your entire life, hence the very appropriate name “whole life.” If you were to pay premiums every year based on your age, the premiums would increase exponentially as you get older. When you’re young and healthy, you would expect to pay less than you would when you’re age 85 and closer to death.

The problem with paying premiums based on your current age is that the premiums would become excessively expensive as you get older. And there comes a point when you’d likely cancel the policy because it is just too expensive.