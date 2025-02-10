So, what is the right combination of accounts, and what strategy should you follow to maximize them?

Down payment requirements

You mention a target 20% down payment, Ryan. There’s some significance to this for others reading along. If your mortgage is no more than 80% of your purchase price, your closing costs to purchase will be less.

If you come up short of a 20% down payment, you will typically need to pay for mortgage default insurance. This can cost between 0.6% and 4.5% of your mortgage balance. So, although you can buy a house in Canada with a down payment as small as 5%, your closing costs could be less, if you can get to that magic 20% level.

FHSA withdrawals

FHSAs were introduced in 2023. An eligible first-time home buyer who has not owned a home in at least four years can contribute up to $8,000 annually and $40,000 in total to the account. Contributions are tax-deductible, and withdrawals for the purchase of a qualifying home are tax-free.

To clarify, Ryan, you mention taking a $40,000 FHSA withdrawal. There is no limit on the amount you can withdraw. There are only the annual and lifetime contribution limits. So, if your investments grow in value, you should have more than $40,000 available to withdraw to purchase a home. Same for your partner. You are simply each capped at contributing $40,000 to your accounts.

Home Buyers’ Plan withdrawals

The HBP was introduced in 1992, long before the FHSA. After an increase to the withdrawal limit in 2024, a first-time home buyer who has not owned a home in at least four years can now withdraw up to $60,000 from their RRSP to purchase an eligible home.

So, unlike the FHSA, there is a withdrawal limit on the HBP.

Can you combine FHSA or RRSP withdrawals for a home purchase?

You can double up on FHSA and HBP withdrawals. There are no restrictions on using both programs, whether you’re buying a home by yourself or with another person.