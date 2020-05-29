Photo created by pressfoto - www.freepik.com

Q. I would like to know whether it is better, financially speaking, to own my first house as an income property, or as my primary residence in Ontario. I am single, living with my parents, earn a steady income and have $80,000 in savings. I’ve already purchased a new-construction freehold townhouse for $320,000 (paid $30,000 in deposit), which will close in August 2020. While I had been planning to rent out this property, I’m wondering if it is better to treat it as my primary residence initially, to take advantage of all the benefits available to first-time home buyers (including the ability to borrow from my RRSP), then change to a rental later.

–Larry

A. I see where you are going with this, Larry. You’re wondering if you can take advantage of the Home Buyers’ Plan now—and, if you don’t, will the fact that your first home purchase is an income property prevent you from participating in any first-time home buyer programs when you do purchase your first primary residence in the future.

The short answers to your questions are:

Purchasing an income property will not prevent you from taking advantage of first-time home buyer programs in the future. If your goal is to purchase an income property, you are likely best to purchase an income property, rather than using your townhouse as a primary residence first and changing the use to an income property in future.

Here is the definition of a first-time home buyer, taken from the CRA website:

“You are considered a first-time home buyer if, in the four-year period (prior to a home purchase), you did not occupy a home that you owned.”

In your case, you will not be living at the income property, it will not be considered your first home.

The second part to your question is about changing the use of the property from a primary residence to an income property sometime after the closing.

Although there is nothing on the CRA website indicating you can’t make the switch, the mortgage agreement you take with your lender may suggest otherwise.