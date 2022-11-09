Shall we increase our RRIF payments while I am still working and since we are in a low/no tax bracket? Whatever we do not need, we would just reinvest into our TFSAs; we still have room. We would like to wind down our taxable investments in the most tax-efficient manner. Your thoughts?

—Carol

Withdrawal strategies and taxes for Canadian retirees

This is a layered question involving income, retirement, self-employment and savings. Carol, without additional information I’m not able to give you a proper answer. So, instead, let me give you a few things to think about as you work through this yourself or with a financial planner.

First, “to wind down our taxable investments in the most tax-efficient manner” can mean three things:

minimizing the final tax on your estate,

creating a tax-efficient retirement income,

and/or maximizing the wealth transfer to your children.

It is possible that one approach will accomplish all three objectives, but it’s very unlikely. It’s more likely that each objective requires a different wind-down strategy, with different consequences, which I’ll illustrate with a few simple examples.

How to minimize tax on an estate

Minimizing or eliminating tax on your estate suggests a spending or gifting strategy. Taking it to the extreme, your only remaining investments at death should be in tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) with a named beneficiary and possibly a life insurance policy. Everything else should be spent or gifted.

This strategy may mean paying more tax than necessary while living, and it may also mean losing out on some tax credits and government benefits.

Creating a tax-efficient retirement income strategy is easy

Don’t start registered retirement income fund (RRIF) withdrawals until age 72. Only draw the minimum amount based on the younger spouse’s age. Split your pension income, and put surplus RRIF income into a TFSA if there’s room.