Ask a Planner

Should you sell stocks to simplify with an all-in-one ETF?

A MoneySense reader wants to sell stocks and buy ETFs but has concerns about the tax implications. Here’s what...

Ask a Planner

What’s better for buying a second home: HELOC or personal loan? 

A MoneySense reader wants to buy a second property, perhaps using the equity in her primary residence. What should...

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?

Bitcoin is the seventh-largest global asset—can it keep rising? Plus, ETH’s resurgence, and whether investing in MSTR is a...

Ask MoneySense

“I inherited my husband’s TFSA. Does that affect my contribution room?”

It matters how you designate a spouse on your TFSA should you die before they do. Successor holders get...

Ask a Planner

4 underused tax and financial benefits Canadians are overlooking

Many people aren’t taking advantage of the tax credits and government benefits they’re eligible for. Jason Heath highlights four...

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

Ask a Planner

How to handle a stock with a huge capital gain

Investors are sometimes reluctant to sell a stock because the capital gains tax will be substantial. Here are some...

MoneyFlex

The unsexy path to wealth: Why young Canadians are buying service-based businesses

Young Canadians are building wealth by buying “boring” businesses from Boomers. Here’s why laundromats, trades, and car washes are...

Ask a Planner

How can couples avoid capital gains tax on property in Canada?

A MoneySense reader asks what tax and probate implications she might face if she inherits a rental property held...

My MoneySense

Aimee Schalles on confronting your marriage’s hard questions early

The co-founder of online prenuptial agreement startup Jointly talks about leaving Big Law, tracking spending as a system, and...

