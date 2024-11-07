So, what can you do to keep your finances on track when things cost so much? To help you get started, here are seven things that can help you take control of your financial future.

1. Take stock of your financial situation.

The past few years have proven financially challenging for many Canadians. After a period of skyrocketing interest rates on loans and mortgages, as well as rising costs for groceries and other everyday goods, living in Canada has become more expensive.

At times like these, you may feel the need to change your focus from saving and investing to just making do. But it’s important to conduct regular check-ins on your money, as it helps you determine your priorities and be more aware of where your money is going. Seeking professional advice, from either a planner or debt counsellor, is good, but you can also do it yourself. Check out the MoneySense downloadable (and free) budgeting spreadsheet. When you know where you’re spending your money, you can build financial goals for one year or five years from now, as well as estimate when you can retire.

2. Create a financial plan, including a strategy for reducing debt and increasing saving.

Once you have a clearer picture of your income, expenses, assets and debts, you can make a financial plan. That may include cutting back on some costs that aren’t essential (think streaming services you haven’t used since the lockdowns or negotiating your cell phone bill) and plan for your future goals (retirement, buying a new home).

How’s that emergency savings fund doing? Have you contributed to your tax-free savings account (TFSA)? Have you opened a first home savings account (FHSA)?

Once you’ve contributed to your savings and registered accounts, it’s time to create a timeline, but you also need to plan the steps that will take you there.

Know, though, that everyone’s financial plan is different. Yours should be flexible and be based on your priorities and income. Things happen. Life gets in the way. Be kind to yourself and learn to adjust your plan so that your long-term goals stay on track.

3. Track spending and review your bills.

For the next few months, track your spending and see how it aligns with your new financial plan. A budgeting app can help you budget consistently.