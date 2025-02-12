Advertisement

Investing

Questrade trading fees: Good news for Canadian investors

Canadians now have three zero-commission brokerage options, including Questrade, to trade stocks and ETFs.

News

What drove U.S. inflation in January 2025

Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Cineplex, McDonald’s report earnings

Here are the details for Canadian investors.

Estate Planning

How to stop procrastinating and cross two major money moves off your list

In this excerpt from Wealthier, authors Daniel R. Solin and Mark McGrath offer practical tips on estate and financial...

TFSAs

What is the TFSA contribution limit in 2025?

Ask a Planner

How to use FHSA and RRSP withdrawals for a home down payment in Canada

First-time home buyers in Canada can pull from savings in registered accounts to fund their down payment. Here’s how...

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Eli Lilly, BCE and more

Eli Lilly, BCE, Suncor, Canada Goose, Bombardier, Thomson Reuters and Lightspeed reported earnings this week. Here are the details...

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

