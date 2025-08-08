Advertisement

Brookfield sign outside high-rise office buildings

News

Stock news for investors: Quarterly profits up at Shopify, Brookfield; down at Suncor, Reuters

Several major Canadian companies released Q2 2025 earnings this week, showing mixed performances across sectors including tech, energy, and...

Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

News

Shopify grows revenue and merchant base in face of trade challenges

Shopify shrugs off trade concerns with strong profits, rising sales, and key new merchants like Canada Goose.

Signage is seen at the head offices of Air Canada in Montreal on September 13, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada profit drops more than 50% in Q2 amid “challenging environment”

Canadian companies report mixed Q2 results, with Air Canada and TFI seeing profit declines while Bombardier and Gildan post...

Close-up of Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 30, 2025

How a third consecutive rate hold from the Bank of Canada impacts borrowers, investors, and savers

The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

News

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% in the face of trade uncertainty

The central bank has held its key interest rate for the third consecutive time, but notes that future rate...

A worried-looking young man sits on a sofa

News

Lost your job? Here’s what to do in the first few days

Getting fired or laid off can be emotionally and financially draining. Experts share what to expect and what steps...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

Automakers are pivoting to novel software releases for monthly, yearly or multi-year-long in-car subscriptions. A Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle with Ford BlueCruise Hands-Free Highway Driving is at the New York International Auto Show in New York on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

News

Automakers want you to buy subscriptions—but beware the costs

Buying a new car in Canada? It may have high-tech features, including safety options, you can’t use unless you...

A customer looks for produce at a grocery store in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

News

Loblaw rides long-term discount trend to stronger Q2 results

Loblaw sees strong Q2 gains as Canadians embrace discount shopping, but the company is holding steady on its financial...

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

ETFs

ETFs are great for diversification, but check their holdings carefully

Experts share tips on how Canadian investors can diversify their investment portfolio—without overdoing it.

