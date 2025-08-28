Advertisement

A recruiter looks at a job applicant's resume during an interview

News

Youth unemployment at recessionary levels, CIBC report finds

Youth unemployment is rising, as employers increasingly turn to AI and other technologies to perform tasks.

A man stands in front of a flight information screen at an airport

Travel

Filing a complaint about the Air Canada strike? Expect a long wait

Customers lodging a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency should expect a lengthy wait. Here’s how long a resolution...

Close-up of signage for Alberta Energy Regulator and Alberta Securities Commission

News

Greenwashing complaint filed against Cenovus and Enbridge

A shareholder advocacy group, Paris Compliance, has filed a greenwashing complaint with the Alberta Securities Commission against Cenovus and...

A young woman and man on a sofa with moving boxes

News

Renting vs. buying: Which is the better option?

Experts are (still) divided over who's better off financially: renters or home owners. Find out why, plus where you...

A man pumps gas into a sedan

News

Inflation fell to 1.7% in July

Economists found encouraging signs in the latest inflation numbers, but are they enough for the Bank of Canada to...

Three identical ice cream cones

ETFs

BMO splits value of asset-allocation ETFs

Lower-priced fund units make it easier for small investors to own, the bank says. See which of its ETFs...

A customer's hand passing a credit cart to a clerk at a store

News

1.4 million Canadians missed a credit payment in second quarter

Fewer people missed a credit payment than in 2025’s first quarter, but the financial strain continues for many—especially younger...

A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. The Bank of Canada says Canadians were keeping more cash on hand in 2024

News

Cash use in Canada remains steady as digital payments grow

Despite growth in digital payments, Canadians continue to carry and use cash regularly, new Bank of Canada data shows.

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac at Vancouver's airport

News

Upcoming changes to Aeroplan points, Elite Status, and credit cards

Air Canada is overhauling its Aeroplan loyalty program, including how to reach Elite Status. Find out how and when...

Signage is seen at Gildan Activewear Inc.'s annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

News

Gildan makes US$2.2B move to buy HanesBrands

The deal pairs Gildan’s manufacturing strength with HanesBrands’ iconic apparel, aiming for cost savings, growth, and a global market...

