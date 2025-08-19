Advertisement

Related Articles

Three identical ice cream cones

ETFs

BMO splits value of asset-allocation ETFs

Lower-priced fund units make it easier for small investors to own, the bank says. See which of its ETFs...

A customer's hand passing a credit cart to a clerk at a store

News

1.4 million Canadians missed a credit payment in second quarter

Fewer people missed a credit payment than in 2025’s first quarter, but the financial strain continues for many—especially younger...

A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. The Bank of Canada says Canadians were keeping more cash on hand in 2024

News

Cash use in Canada remains steady as digital payments grow

Despite growth in digital payments, Canadians continue to carry and use cash regularly, new Bank of Canada data shows.

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac at Vancouver's airport

News

Upcoming changes to Aeroplan points, Elite Status, and credit cards

Air Canada is overhauling its Aeroplan loyalty program, including how to reach Elite Status. Find out how and when...

Signage is seen at Gildan Activewear Inc.'s annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

News

Gildan makes US$2.2B move to buy HanesBrands

The deal pairs Gildan’s manufacturing strength with HanesBrands’ iconic apparel, aiming for cost savings, growth, and a global market...

The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

News

What to know about credit card travel insurance as an Air Canada strike looms

As an Air Canada strike looms, credit card travel insurance may cover cancellations or delays—but only if you meet...

A bag of movie theatre popcorn with the Cineplex logo on it.

News

Stock news for investors: Strong gold prices, full theatres, and steady grocery sales mark Q2 for top TSX firms

Cineplex, Barrick, Maple Leaf, RBI, and Metro posted mixed Q2 2025 results. Here’s what drove gains—and where challenges remain.

A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building with other buildings reflected in a window in this June 11, 2019 photo.

News

Economy lost 41,000 jobs in July but unemployment rate held steady at 6.9%

Youth jobs hit decades-low, private-sector hiring fell, and economists say the weak report may sway the Bank of Canada’s...

Brookfield sign outside high-rise office buildings

News

Stock news for investors: Quarterly profits up at Shopify, Brookfield; down at Suncor, Reuters

Several major Canadian companies released Q2 2025 earnings this week, showing mixed performances across sectors including tech, energy, and...

Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

News

Shopify grows revenue and merchant base in face of trade challenges

Shopify shrugs off trade concerns with strong profits, rising sales, and key new merchants like Canada Goose.

