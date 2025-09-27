Advertisement

BlackBerry logo on the company's building in Waterloo

News

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike

BlackBerry reports a Q2 profit of $13.3M and raises its full-year guidance, while Air Canada lowers its adjusted EBITDA...

Two bitcoins on a dark background

Crypto

Fintrac issues largest-ever $20M penalty against KuCoin operator

Canada’s financial watchdog says KuCoin’s parent failed to register as a money services business and ignored rules on reporting...

People look at Nvidia robots

Investing

Nvidia teams up with Intel in $5B deal to shape AI future

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Intel and partnering on AI chip development, combining Intel’s CPU expertise with Nvidia’s...

Restaurants Canada report shows three in four Canadians are eating out less often due to the high cost of living, and that share is even higher among those aged 18 to 34. (Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.)

News

Restaurant visits drop as Canadians tighten wallets

As living costs rise, Canadians are cutting back on dining out, shifting spending toward value meals, brunch, and snacks.

Financial educator Eduek Brooks estimates the cost of returning to the office five days a week could range anywhere between $800 and $1,000 a month. (Aug. 22, 2024.)

Budgeting

Five days in the office again? Here’s how it could impact your budget

Going back to the office isn’t like pre-pandemic days. Discover how shifting needs and higher costs are reshaping budgets.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem during a news conference

News

Bank of Canada cuts interest rates to combat slowing economy

The Bank of Canada lowers its interest rate to 2.5%, aiming to boost growth amid economic weakness, with more...

Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

News

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

A new partnership between Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons will link loyalty programs, offering perks for customers and deeper...

A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The Canadian Real Estate Association says it recorded the most home sales for August in four years as the number of residential properties that changed hands rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Real Estate

Canadian home sales hit four-year August high as fall market heats up

Canada’s housing market gained momentum in August as sales climbed, listings rose, and economists pointed to a potential surge...

Shoppers at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. Empire Co. Ltd. says its first-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite Q2 profit jumps to $63.9M on strong sales growth

Profits soar at Groupe Dynamite and Transat, Empire edges higher, but Roots struggles with a quarterly loss.

A couple poses for photographs in their wedding outfits during photo shoot in the middle of a street in Toronto on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Financial Planning

Prenups can be an uncomfortable topic, but a big help in the event of heartbreak

Prenups aren’t just for the wealthy. Experts explain how they protect assets, manage debt, and evolve with life changes—while...

