Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto on February 2, 2016.

Setting expectations important when lending money to loved ones

Lending money to loved ones can strain your finances and relationships. learn when to say no, what to consider...

Dave Chilton, author of "The Wealthy Barber" poses for a portrait in Milton, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

The Wealthy Barber says Canadians face more opportunities—for profit and peril

David Chilton’s new edition of “The Wealthy Barber” combines timeless financial wisdom with modern strategies for saving, investing, and...

A one bitcoin token reflects as it is placed on a mirror in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Inside Canada’s stalled crypto tax crackdown

CRA recovers $100M from crypto audits, but enforcement lags as anonymity and limited resources make tracking unpaid taxes challenging.

Office towers with the Laurentian Bank logo

What the Laurentian to NBC move might mean for your accounts

Laurentian Bank accounts are transitioning to National Bank. Learn what may change and how to stay on top of...

A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Stock news for investors: Fourth-quarter earnings roll in from Canada’s big banks

From RBC to TD, Canada’s major banks posted fourth-quarter earnings this week, highlighting shifting profits, credit trends, and signals...

Brookfield Place signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

News for investors: Barrick settles Mali dispute and Couche-Tard profit climbs

A roundup of the latest developments for investors, with insight into Barrick’s negotiations in Mali, Couche-Tard’s performance, and notable...

Hand of hispanic man holding charity jar with dollars over isolated pink background.

Canadians aren’t as generous as they used to be

Recent research shows a long-term drop-off in charitable giving, especially among young Canadians and those who are less well-off.

FILE - Visitors give commands to robots at Nvidia's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, July 18, 2025.

News for investors: Nvidia smashes Q3 expectations as AI frenzy continues

Nvidia posts record Q3 on AI chip demand, Metro hit by frozen food issues, and Questrade rolls out new...

Signage for Nvidia is seen at the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept., 25, 2025.

Is the AI boom a ‘bubble’? Tech leaders don’t think so

Experts say AI isn’t a bubble: demand is real, adoption is rising, and the technology is ready for companies...

Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that offer a variety of ways to disguise shady funds. A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Gambling apps fuel rising debt and addiction—here’s how to dig out

Gambling apps are driving debt and addiction among Canadians. Learn expert tips for managing losses, seeking help, and regaining...

