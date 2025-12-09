Advertisement

A one bitcoin token reflects as it is placed on a mirror in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Crypto

Inside Canada’s stalled crypto tax crackdown

CRA recovers $100M from crypto audits, but enforcement lags as anonymity and limited resources make tracking unpaid taxes challenging.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Office towers with the Laurentian Bank logo

News

What the Laurentian to NBC move might mean for your accounts

Laurentian Bank accounts are transitioning to National Bank. Learn what may change and how to stay on top of...

A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

News

Stock news for investors: Fourth-quarter earnings roll in from Canada’s big banks

From RBC to TD, Canada’s major banks posted fourth-quarter earnings this week, highlighting shifting profits, credit trends, and signals...

Spend

The MoneySense guide to inflation (2025)

Inflation is the rise in prices for goods and services over time, reducing the purchasing power of your money....

Financial literacy

Parents fear for their kids’ financial future but avoid the money talk

53% of parents in an RBC poll said they were stressed about their children’s financial futures, even though most...

Financial Planning

Caring for a parent? Get a power of attorney

Often an afterthought, the POA document will smooth the process of seeing to their needs.

Debt

Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs

Credit counselling agencies across the country saw a 40% year-over-year increase in calls for financial help around debt, missed...

