A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Loblaw, Walmart and more

Gildan Activewear also reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian investors.

Waist up photo of financial advisor Sean Wilson with a city building in the background.

Financial Planning

Sean Wilson, financial advisor

This is Sean Wilson, a Certified Financial Planner based in Calgary, Alberta.

Canadian couple outside their home, wondering about the cost of their mortgage payments and if they will rise.

Mortgages

Will the cost of borrowing and mortgage payments rise?

Homeowners expect monthly mortgage payments to rise upon renewal in 2025, according to a new survey.

An electronic sign displays the name of the TSX Venture Exchange

News

Tech and mining companies top this year’s TSX Venture 50 list

Energy, resource and innovation companies topped the TSX Venture 50 list in 2024, the latest edition of the ranking...

NY Stock Exchange with U.S. flag, and its index can be heavily weighted with tech.

ETFs

How to stay invested in U.S. stocks without the tech overweight

Concerned about the heavy tech weighting in U.S. stock indexes? Explore ETF alternatives for balanced exposure to U.S. equities.

Benefits

Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates in 2025, and more about the OTB

The Ontario Trillium Benefit is a combination of several tax credits. Here’s how the OTB works, who’s eligible for...

Ask a Planner

How to reduce foreign exchange costs using Norbert’s Gambit

Converting between U.S. and Canadian dollars can be costly. This technique can reduce the cost from 2% or more...

A bitcoin sits in front of a Canadian flag

Canadian Crypto Observer

Bitcoin or Ethereum: which is the best crypto to buy in 2025?

Plus, Trump wants to make crypto great again, Blackrock iShares launches a bitcoin ETF in Canada, and crypto coins...

Banking

Wealthsimple Cash review 2025

Wealthsimple Cash comes with high interest rates and a no foreign transaction fee card. Let’s take a closer look...

