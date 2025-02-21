Your chequing account is the unsung hero of your finances. It does everything necessary to keep your money flowing, from receiving your paycheques through direct deposit to paying your bills and providing easy access to your cash. If you’re one of the many Canadians still paying fees for everyday banking, switching to a free chequing account, like the one at Simplii Financial, is an easy way to save on unnecessary costs.

One must-have this year: A no fee chequing account

Many Canadians use the same traditional bank accounts year in and year out. You may still be using the first chequing account you ever opened, but that doesn’t mean you’re obligated to continue with it. Canadians are often very loyal to their banks, but looking around for better offers with low or no fees can end up saving you hundreds of dollars annually.

Simplii Financial’s No Fee Chequing Account saves account holders over $200 per year with free daily banking. Customers can use the debit card anywhere online and in-store across Canada and globally wherever the Debit Mastercard is accepted. Enjoy unlimited e-transfers and debit transactions and free access to CIBC ATMs. There is also no minimum balance requirement. Customers can set up direct payroll and pension deposits and pre-authorized bill payments, do account-to-account transfers and add optional overdraft protection.

Make the switch to Simplii Financial and get a cash bonus

Switching to Simplii’s No Fee Chequing Account is an easy choice. Not only can you save up to $200 a year on bank fees, but you could also earn a cash bonus.

For a limited time, new Simplii customers can get a $300 sign-up bonus by setting up a direct deposit of at least $100 into their chequing account for three consecutive months. (Offer ends April 30, 2025.) That bonus could help pay off expenses that built up over the holidays.

The account also has a referral bonus of $125 for each new account you refer, and your friends will earn a $50 sign-up bonus when they open their account. So, if you’re already a Simplii client and don’t qualify for the new account bonus, the referral program is one way to get $125 or more when you refer friends.

How to open a Simplii Financial No Fee Chequing Account

Signing up for the Simplii Financial No Fee Chequing account is quick and easy. If you’re a resident of Canada and at least the age of majority in your province, you’re eligible to open a chequing account at Simplii. (Not available to residents in Quebec.) All you need is your social insurance number (SIN) and a digital signature to sign up.