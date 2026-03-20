The current conflict across the Middle East is one of those moments. For some Canadians, it is deeply personal. I fall into that group. Having been raised in the Middle East, I have friends, family, former colleagues, and clients directly affected by what is unfolding. For others, it may feel distant. But economically, none of us are insulated.

This is not a doomsday scenario, but it is a moment to be aware, stay informed, and prepare for the reality that things may get more expensive, more volatile, and more uncertain before they stabilize. The ripple effects are real. In many ways, they behave more like a tornado than a ripple, picking up speed and impact as they move across systems.

How global conflict is already affecting your finances

This is not hypothetical. These impacts are already showing up in everyday Canadian life:

1. Gas prices are rising.

We are already seeing it. The Middle East plays a central role in global oil supply, and even the perception of disruption is enough to push prices higher. Gasoline prices have started to climb again, and that increase does not stay isolated at the pump. It flows through everything: transportation, logistics, and ultimately the cost of goods and services.

2. Grocery prices are under pressure again.

We have only just come through a period of elevated food inflation, and yet here we are again. Rising fuel prices increase the cost of producing and transporting food. That shows up quickly in grocery aisles, turning a global issue into a higher weekly bill.

3. Stock markets are volatile and uncertain.

If you have looked at your portfolio recently, you have felt it. Markets are reacting in real time. Daily swings are sharper, sentiment is fragile, and uncertainty is driving behaviour. For long-term investments like retirement savings and RESPs, this creates discomfort, even if the long-term outlook remains intact.

4. Commodities are not behaving predictably.

Gold is often positioned as a safe haven in times of conflict, but what we are seeing is more complex. Commodities are not reacting to one factor alone. The strength of the U.S. dollar, interest rates, and broader economic conditions are all influencing outcomes. For investors expecting a clean hedge, this has been a reminder that markets rarely move in straight lines.

5. Mortgage rates are in a holding pattern

The Bank of Canada has held rates steady, and borrowing costs are not at extreme levels today. But rising oil prices and global instability create uncertainty around inflation. When inflation becomes uncertain, central banks become cautious. Instead of cutting rates, they pause, and any expected relief gets pushed further out. This means mortgage rates may stay higher for longer than many Canadians anticipated. It is not a shock to the system, but it is a slow squeeze on affordability.

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6. Job security is becoming more fragile.

Businesses react quickly to uncertainty. We are seeing more cautious hiring, delayed investments, and in some cases, restructuring. Global instability affects costs, supply chains, and demand, which in turn affects how companies manage their workforce. For individuals, this is less about immediate job loss and more about increased risk.

7. Travel is getting more expensive and more complex.

Fuel costs are rising, and global instability is reshaping travel patterns. Flights are becoming more expensive, routes are less predictable, and travel advisories are evolving quickly. This is also a moment to pay closer attention to travel insurance and coverage.

8. Inflation is not going away quietly.

All these factors feed into a broader reality. Inflation is not just a number; it is the cumulative effect of rising costs across categories. Even if not everything spikes at once, the pressure on household budgets continues to build. This is where the tornado effect becomes real. It starts elsewhere, but it gathers strength as it moves through the system.

9. Emotional and mental strain is real.

This is harder to quantify, but just as important. For those with ties to the Middle East, this is not just news; it is personal. For others, it is the weight of uncertainty. That stress can influence financial decisions, spending habits, and overall well-being.

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How to protect your finances during uncertain times

You can’t control global events, but you can control how you respond to them. Here are some practical ways to navigate periods like this.

1. Be more intentional with spending. This is not about cutting everything out, it is about being more deliberate. Review your discretionary spending and identify areas where you can scale back without feeling deprived. Small adjustments, made consistently, can create meaningful financial breathing room.

2. Rethink everyday habits. Simple shifts can go a long way. Carpooling, combining errands, and being more fuel-efficient in your day-to-day movement can help offset rising gas prices. Choosing pickup over delivery, or cooking at home more often, can reduce costs without eliminating convenience entirely.

3. Stay engaged with your investments. Volatility is uncomfortable, but disengaging completely can be riskier. Review your portfolio, understand your exposure, and speak with your financial advisor if needed. Diversification matters more in uncertain times, and so does aligning your investments with your risk tolerance.