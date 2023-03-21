Nicholas Hui, P.Eng, Certified Financial Planner
Nicholas Hui was an automotive engineer for 20 years before becoming a Certified Financial Planner. He brings the same systematic approach from his engineering background to his practise now as an advice-only planner. Nicholas specializes in helping young families and professionals bring some order to their finances and get on a path to achieving their long-term goals. He also offers retirement planning services and helps clients work towards financial independence.
|Services
|• Comprehensive financial plans
• Money coaching
• Focused (or modular) analysis for a specific area of your finances
|Specializations
|• Money coaching for young professionals and families
• Financial independence
• Retirement planning
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients for advice
(not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
I am an advice-only Certified Financial Planner at VAVE Financial. In my previous life as an engineer, I used value analysis/value engineering programs to help manufacturers cut costs and improve efficiency. I bring that VA/VE approach to my financial planning practice to help my clients optimize their finances. As an advice-only planner, I work directly for the client and do not sell any products or take commissions.
I became a financial planner to provide people with unbiased advice. I met so many people that had been sold products (insurance, investments) that were not appropriate for their goals and financial situation. I also found many people were paying high hidden fees and receiving very little financial planning in return—so I wanted to build up a business that was free from sales and commissions.
I take a holistic approach to finances without the conflict of interest of selling products, making commissions, or having assets under management. I work for only the client.
Being able to create and build my advice-only planning business, despite being told that it wasn’t feasible without selling investment or insurance products, taking commissions or charging by a percentage of the assets.
One couple came to me looking for strategy and planning around moving into a bigger home and starting a family. Through building various scenarios, I helped them understand how much they could comfortably afford for a home and the financial sacrifices of having children (parental leave, daycare, etc.). This gave them peace of mind about this major financial decision.
I would still do money coaching, as I love helping people make sense of their finances. I enjoy volunteering on various non-profit boards, so I would probably take on a few more leadership opportunities with organizations that are meaningful to me and my family.
The emotions and psychology of personal finances should not be underestimated. It can even be more important than the actual numbers.
The worst advice I’ve heard is that investment fees don’t make a difference. They add up and absolutely make a difference over the long term.
📍Markham, Ont.
🔗 VAVE Financial Planning
☎️ 647-220-3122
🤳 linkedin.com/nicholashui
