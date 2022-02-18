It’s happened less than one-tenth of the time (9%) since 1958.

2. During so-so years, the S&P is usually down in January, but comes back up in February:

The S&P dropped two-thirds of the time in January in the above-mentioned years, and the average return for this month was -2.5%.

The index rose in February in all of those mediocre years, with only one exception. The average return was +2.3%.

My derived takeaway: When the S&P performs modestly positive for the year, it starts off negative for January, but it recovers most of those losses come February. So far this year, the index was down 5.3% in January and it has fallen by another 2.5% so far this month.

3. In the below years of modest returns, the S&P bottomed for the year between Q2 and Q4. Of course, Q1 ends March 31. Historically, this is when the previous bottoms occurred in the modest return years.

1960: October

1970: May

1994: April

2005: April

2011: October

2015: August

4. On average, the S&P is down 11.9% when it hits its intra-year bottom during those six instances.

The range of decline in those six years: down 5.9% to down 24.7%

The recovery through year-end: +4.6% to +33%The strong +33% snapback came from quick and aggressive monetary policy (rate cutting) in response to a recession in 1970.)

The bottom line? Even if you think the S&P can squeeze out a modest gain (+0% to +5%) in 2022, there’s still likely more pain to come since the index does not typically hit its annual low until at least Q2 during these types of years. As for how much lower that bottom could be, that largely depends on whether the Federal Reserve can hike near-term rates to tame inflation without creating a recession.

And, of course, while these stats are interesting, know that anything can happen and, likely, more volatility is in store.

Speaking of stats: Inflation is a big theme right now, as you would know in reading in my weekly columns. Four in five (84%) Canadians admit to being worried about inflation, and almost two in five (39%) saying they are very worried, according to a Questrade and Leger study. And those not investing (89%) are more worried about inflation than those with investments, it reports.