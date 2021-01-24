The best post-election surge in modern presidential history

Stocks gained about 13% between U.S. election day and Jan,19, the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration—marking the best post-election market performance for a new president in more than half a century. Then on inauguration day (Jan. 20), U.S. stocks gained another 1.38%, moving to yet another all-time high.

For the time being, President Biden can legitimately claim the U.S. stock markets have been at an all-time high for the entire duration of his term. (Insert winky-face emoji.) The trend continued on Jan. 21 with slight gains; and while Friday’s close was down slightly, markets were still up 1.9% for the week.

According to that CNN Business post, here’s the story on the second place holder for post-election performance: My personal favourite, JFK…

“The second-biggest surge was from late 1960 to early 1961, when John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon, and the S&P 500 rose 8.8%. The market continued to rally during JFK’s first 100 days in office, rising another 8.9%.”

Four years ago, U.S. stocks also cheered the Trump election victory, increasing 6% from victory to inauguration. Indeed, stocks performed well during the Trump presidency, gaining more than 16% per year.

Here’s an interesting tweet from James Piscerno, comparing the stock performance during various presidents’ first terms…

President Biden is in a tough place. COVID-19 is raging out of control, and now there is much talk of the economic scarring caused by the pandemic. So many businesses have closed. So many are out of work and not likely to return to the workforce in 2021.

That said, most investment firms and banks are calling for very solid stock market gains in 2021. RBC Capital Markets predicts a 9% gain for U.S. stocks in 2021. Coincidentally, stocks under the Kennedy/Johnson administration went on to earn 9% annually from 1960 through 1963.