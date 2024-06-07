Advertisement

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Man logging into his online broker account after reading the newspaper and MoneySense's "Best online brokers in Canada"

Investing

Best online brokers in Canada for 2024

News

Will the AI “gold rush” last?

Artificial intelligence systems could run out of human-written text used as chatbot training data by the end of the...

Lululemon store logo, as we report the yoga company's quarterly earnings and profit.

Stocks

Lululemon’s first quarter-earnings report: Profit turnaround

Lululemon sees first quarter net income hit $321 million and revenues up 10%.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

For sale sign, as the real estate market responds to the Bank of Canada's rate cut.

Mortgages

Rates are going down—is now a good time to buy a house in Canada?

Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.

Fireworks for the June 5 BoC lower rate announcement

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate cut on June 5, 2024

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem discusses the Bank's latest interest rate decision

Financial literacy

What the Bank of Canada’s first rate cut in 4 years means for your finances

Ask MoneySense

Can you delay a RRIF withdrawal?

Let’s set the facts straight about RRSP/RRIF conversion, withdrawal amounts, claw backs and withholding taxes.

