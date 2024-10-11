Advertisement

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

News

How has inflation affected Canadians’ finances in recent years?

A new report says inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income...

Taxes

Do you have to make quarterly tax remittances in Canada?

Here’s a guide to making the right tax installment payments, including answers to common questions about the process.

Columns

How high tax rates hurt the economy

What is tax fairness? How can high tax rates hurt the economy? Let’s explore what a flat tax could...

Credit Cards

Why are credit card interest rates so high in Canada?

In this excerpt from his book Fleeced, Andrew Spence explains how Canadian banks succeed at keeping credit card interest...

Retirement

Common risks to retirement, investing and financial freedom

In his new book, Francis Gingras Roy writes a practical guide to achieving financial freedom.

Canadian Crypto Observer

Gemini is exiting the Canadian market, plus more crypto news

A regulatory wake-up call for crypto exchanges, big finance loves crypto (somewhat), ethereum’s playing catch-up, and what rate cuts...

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

ETFs

Boost your portfolio: Why and how to increase small-cap exposure with ETFs

What small-capitalization stocks can add to your portfolio and how much you should allocate to them. Plus, we...

