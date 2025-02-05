Advertisement

Ask a Planner

How your net income gets calculated for tax and OAS

To minimize taxes and maximize benefits, learn the difference between deductions, credits and other forms of tax relief by...

Mortgages

Find the best mortgage rates in Canada

Use the mortgage rate finder to compare the most current mortgage rates from the big banks and brokers instantly.

Ask a Planner

What Canada’s deferred capital gains tax change means for your taxes

The federal government has made a last-minute change to its capital gains inclusion rate increase. However, other tax changes...

A Canadian family impacted by tariffs, from food to home affordability.

News

How much will Trump’s tariffs cost Canada and Canadians?

Business groups, economists sound the alarm over Trump's incoming tariffs, and which are predicted to cost Canadian households $1,900.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.

A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

