What is the RRSP contribution deadline in 2025?
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
You can still contribute to your registered retirement savings plan for the 2024 tax year—but don’t wait. See the RRSP deadline, max contribution and more.
Advertisement
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
You can still contribute to your registered retirement savings plan for the 2024 tax year—but don’t wait. See the RRSP deadline, max contribution and more.
RRSP season is in full swing—have you contributed to your account? Although Canadians can make contributions to their registered retirement savings plan anytime of year, your last chance to do so for a specific tax year is the 60-day period after the end of the calendar year. This year, the last day falls on a weekend, so the RRSP contribution deadline for the 2024 tax year has been moved to Monday, March 3, 2025.
If you’re opening an RRSP for the first time, consider the pros and cons of different accounts to understand what suits you best. For example, some accounts pay interest on deposits or offer guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), while others allow you to invest in other financial instruments like stocks or bonds—more on that later in the article.
Your RRSP contribution limit each year is the total of:
If you’re not sure how much room you have, log into your CRA My Account or call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281.
Your RRSP room may be reduced if you belong to a defined contribution (DC) or defined benefit (DB) pension plan. Check the T4 slip issued by your employer at tax time to see your “pension adjustment” for the following year.
Here’s what else you need to know about how RRSPs work.
The RRSP was designed to help Canadians save for retirement. It has several benefits and incentives, including:
The promotion is open to eligible customers who deposit new deposits into their registered account(s) from Nov. 1, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. ET to Feb. 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Promotional Period”) and hold such new deposits in their registered account(s) for one year, starting March 1, 2025 (the “Hold Period”). EQ Bank will pay a cash bonus equivalent to 2% of the value of the new deposits (the “Match Bonus”) on a quarterly basis at a rate of 0.5% per Hold Period quarter. New deposits held in GICs within registered accounts will not be eligible for the Match Bonus. Promotion may be changed, cancelled or extended at any time. Conditions apply. Please review the EQ Bank Registered Season Match Promotion Terms and Conditions for details.
Be careful about any RRSP overcontributions. If you overcontribute to your RRSP by more than $2,000, the CRA will charge you a penalty tax, typically 1% per month on the excess contribution for as long as it remains in your account.
Opening an RRSP at EQ Bank is simple, and the process and experience are fully digital. Plus, if you open your plan by Feb. 28, 2025, you’ll qualify for a 2% match on new deposits.
EQ Bank also offers registered GICs for its RSP, tax-free savings account (TFSA) and first home savings account (FHSA), with terms ranging from three months to 10 years.
You still have time to take advantage of the bonus 2.00% matching offer from EQ Bank’s RSP Savings Account. If you already have an RRSP elsewhere, note that you can open multiple RRSP accounts at different financial institutions, as long as you stick to your overall contribution limit. Just remember to plan ahead so you don’t miss the deadline of Feb. 28, 2025, to take advantage of the 2% match from EQ Bank.
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
To minimize taxes and maximize benefits, learn the difference between deductions, credits and other forms of tax relief by...
Use the mortgage rate finder to compare the most current mortgage rates from the big banks and brokers instantly.
The federal government has made a last-minute change to its capital gains inclusion rate increase. However, other tax changes...
Business groups, economists sound the alarm over Trump's incoming tariffs, and which are predicted to cost Canadian households $1,900.
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.
When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...
Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...