What happened in 2022 to affect our finances

Let’s break down the highs and lows of 2022.

1. War

In late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation—which had been almost non-existent for decades—was already on the rise, thanks to COVID. Disrupted supply chains and nearly full employment were pushing up food prices and wages. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a spike in oil prices, taking inflation to levels higher than it likely would have hit, if there were no war.

2. The central banks take charge

In March, the centrals had to do something to help consumers who were finding it harder and harder to buy groceries. So, they raised interest rates—their most powerful tool to fight inflation. I don’t think anyone, including the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the U.S. Federal Reserve, could have envisioned raising rates, six and seven times respectively, throughout the year, or that they would hike them by as much as they did. Here and in the U.S., interest rates have increased to more than 4%, pushing borrowing costs to new highs.

The central banks were active in ways we haven’t seen since the 1980s, the last time inflation surged in both countries. In Canada, inflation peaked at 12.9% in 1981. At the time of writing this column, it is 6.9% (7.7% in the U.S.).

The key takeaway from the recent rate hikes in 2022 is that fighting inflation is the central banks’ priority—even if their actions potentially lead to unemployment and people not being able to afford their mortgages.

I believe the Federal and the BoC felt the U.S. and Canadian economies were strong enough to weather interest rate increases. And, so far, they are correct.

3. The economy keeps growing

For most of 2022, the U.S. and Canadian economies experienced modest gross domestic product (GDP) growth. In the U.S., annual GDP grew 2.9%. In Canada, GDP grew 4.6% in 2022.

Of course, some sectors were impacted more than others by the interest rate hikes. Real estate and technology are both feeling the brunt of the increases even now. As well, the average Canadian carrying debt—and particularly anyone with a variable rate mortgage—have seen the cost of their debt surge.