I don’t know about the second post, but I do agree we’ve come a long way from 2009. It was then when my wife and I made our own first tentative $5,000 contributions to our TFSA, thinking at the time it seemed like a mere drop in the bucket. Even then, right at the start of the new year, we maximized contributions to all our newly opened TFSAs, including our daughter’s, who was fortunate enough to have turned 18 just in time to qualify.

Every year since, as close to January 1st as possible, we faithfully add the maximum contribution amount (initially $5,000, briefly $10,000 and currently $6,000) to each of those accounts. And because we view them not as tax-free savings accounts but as tax-free investment accounts, each has grown substantially. Arguably, TFSA is a misnomer: it should have been called a T-F-I-A, as in tax-free investing account.

Engen’s blog, “A sensible RRSP vs TFSA comparison” reminds us that TFSAs and RRSPs can be mirror images of each other. He reprises David Chilton’s three key points:

If you go the RRSP route, don’t spend your refund. If you go the TFSA route, don’t spend your TFSA. Whatever route you go, save more!

Meanwhile, on the Cash Flows & Portfolios blog, the post Can you retire using just your TFSA? begins with a glowing commendation for TFSAs: “The opportunity for Canadians to save and invest tax-free over decades could be considered one of the greatest wonders of our modern financial world.”

Mark and Joe, the bloggers behind the post, conclude that if you start early enough (like our daughter) you could indeed retire using just a TFSA.

Cumulative contribution room for TFSAs now $81,500

To recap the rules around TFSAs: The cumulative contribution amount as of Jan. 1, 2022 is now $81,500. (Check out the MoneySense TFSA contribution room calculator.) If you believe in the time value of money, it follows that you should contribute the full $6,000 the moment the new year begins, which is why I always call it “New Year’s Resolution Number 1.” Unlike joining a fitness club, you can tick this one off your to-do list right after you sing Auld Lang Syne—if you use an online discount brokerage).

Because of the long-time horizon, young people could well put nothing but equities into their TFSAs. And to do so from the get-go, they should far outstrip the performance of the sadly all-too-common default option of parking TFSA funds in guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) paying “almost nothing” relative to inflation.

An 18-year-old in 2022 has a good 47 years until the traditional age of retirement at 65. Also keep in mind that unlike RRSPs, they can keep contributing to TFSAs well into their 90s or 100s, if they live that long. I knew one lady who contributed to TFSA past the age of 100! Anyone near retirement could ratchet it down to a conservative asset allocation exchange traded fund (ETF), like VBAL, ZBAL or XBAL. These cover the world of stocks and bonds in Canadian dollars in a traditional 60/40 asset mix of stocks to bonds. (Try the MoneySense ETF Finder tool.)