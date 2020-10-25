In a few days, millions of Americans will head to the polls to vote for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, while millions of Canadians will be in front of their screens, waiting to see how the night unfolds. But while it’s certainly going to be enthralling—and probably very long—evening, it’s the next few weeks, months and even years that Canadians should be thinking more about. Why? Because the election outcome could have an impact on stock markets and on the direction of our own economy.

So, which candidate may be better for Canada? Let’s break down a few issues that matter to this country and see where each candidate stacks up.

Energy

Trump

Anyone who watched the last debate will know that Trump and Biden have very different ideas around the future of oil and gas, and on climate change in general. Trump has loosened all kinds of oil industry regulations during his time in office, including easing restrictions on drilling offshore and in national forests. Most importantly for Canada’s energy industry, he approved the expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline, which Barack Obama had previously blocked. Trump will surely continue his pro-oil policies in a second term.

Biden

Biden, on the other hand, is betting big on clean energy. He’s promised to pump about $2 trillion of federal money into a variety of renewable energy projects, including in the transportation, electricity and building sectors. He’s also said that he wants the U.S. power industry to become carbon neutral by 2035 and for the U.S. to become a 100% clean energy economy by 2050. That’s not what oil and gas producers want to hear.

Impact on Canada

Canada’s energy sector would likely continue to struggle under a Biden administration, especially if he puts the kibosh on Keystone. But with the Liberal government also investing in clean energy, we could see a new kind of energy sector emerge over the next several years. That could help the green-focused startups, tech companies and energy producers in this country.

Trade

Trump

The U.S. president has certainly kept Canadian economists and trade aficionados busy over the last four years. The NAFTA 2.0 negotiations may be finished, but Trump is still a wild card when it comes to trade. In August, Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel—which is something he did in 2018—for no good reason. While he is more focused on trade with China, he certainly could turn his attention north again at any moment.