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ETFs

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs

Look under the hood before buying some popular Canadian sector ETFs. There may be alternatives that better represent the...

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs
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Retirement

Are you really ready to retire? Why many Canadians are struggling with retirement planning

Rising costs, debt, and delayed planning are leaving many Canadians unprepared. Here’s what’s behind the gap and how to...

Are you really ready to retire? Why many Canadians are struggling with retirement planning
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

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The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its key rate at 2.25%, keeping variable mortgage rates and savings returns steady amid...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026
FILE - This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, Thursday, Sept. 28, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon's recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp

Lululemon profits dip, Couche-Tard surges, and Power Corp declines. Here’s what investors need to know about Q4 results...

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp
Fuel prices are displayed as a person fills up their car with gas at a station in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Save

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices

Gas prices soar amid Middle East conflict, but Canadians can cut costs by driving efficiently, maintaining vehicles, comparison shopping,...

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices

Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada
Illustration of a burglar stealing data online

Fraud and Scams

Scammers want your retirement—here’s how to protect yourself

Seniors are prime targets for financial fraud. Learn how to spot scams, protect your retirement, and act quickly if...

Scammers want your retirement—here’s how to protect yourself