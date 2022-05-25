When you’re ready to start turning your everyday spending into valuable rewards, there are two main variables you’ll want to consider: the rewards program and the rewards card.

Selecting a rewards program

Rewards programs can vary—a lot. If you want to earn the most credit card rewards, you’ll need to choose a rewards program that suits your spending style. Let’s take a closer look.

Points or cash back?

Credit card loyalty programs generally let you earn either points or cash back as rewards, and each has its strengths. Cash is extremely flexible, but the earn rates for points tend to be more competitive, and points cards often come with more opportunities for bonuses.

Flexible or fixed?

Fixed rewards can only be redeemed through one program and usually with one retailer or partner retailer group. Many hotel and airline point programs are fixed.

Flexible rewards, on the other hand, offer many more redemption opportunities across retailers or partner groups. For example, MBNA Rewards points—available with the MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard—offer the best of both worlds, as they’re semi-flexible. They’re redeemable only through the MBNA Rewards site, but you have a huge range of options to choose from, including travel (airfare, hotels, rental cars and more), gift cards, merchandise and even cash back applied to your credit card statement.

Ease of redemption

Nobody wants hassles when redeeming for rewards, so the easier the process, the better. When you’re ready to use your MBNA Rewards points, you simply log into the site and shop. And there are no deadlines to keep track of, since MBNA Rewards points never expire.

Selecting a rewards credit card

Rewards credit cards come with many different features and perks. Most people think to compare annual fees and interest rates, but don’t overlook these considerations when selecting a card:

Earn rate and spending categories

Earn rate is one of the most important features of a rewards card. You’ll also want to earn rewards in the categories you regularly spend the most in. With the MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus Mastercard, for example, you earn 2 points per $1 spent on groceries, restaurants, digital media, memberships and household utilities purchases, and 1 point per $1 on everything else. That’s a return of 2% and 1%, respectively, when you redeem your points for a statement credit.