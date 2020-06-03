(Don Denton/CP)

Announcements from the Bank of Canada are rarely something to get excited about, but you may want to keep your eye on news of increasing interest rates.

A single increase in the overnight rate by 0.25% is not going to radically change the economy and household finances, but it would be more than just symbolically significant. Many Canadians have become accustomed to cheap debt—mortgage rates, for example, have been falling since the 1980s—and the next few years could see a reversal of that trend.

It’s important to acknowledge that rates could steadily climb over the next several years, and that sooner than later the economy will be heading towards a higher rate environment.

Here’s how that will play out in a few key ways.

Growth in household debt will slow

One number has probably generated more economic headlines and hysteria than any other: the household debt-to-income ratio. As of the fourth quarter of 2019, Canadians owed $1.76 for every dollar of disposable income earned. (A decade ago, it was $1.56 for every dollar earned.) One recent study found that Canadian households and companies are piling up debt faster than any other developed nation in the world, adding $1 trillion since 2011. A dubious honour, to be sure.

The increase has been driven by historically low interest rates. Naturally, an uptick in the cost of borrowing should dissuade Canadians from taking on debt at such a fast pace. There are already signs the debt-to-income ratio has peaked (it ever-so-slightly decreased in the last quarter, for example) and a rate hike could cause it to slow further or flatline.

Anything to prevent Canadians from becoming even more indebted should be a good thing. But debt-fuelled spending has helped boost the economy since the financial crisis. If households cut back, won’t the economy suffer? Not necessarily. “The only reason the Bank of Canada would even entertain raising interest rates at this point is because the economy is strong enough to sustain it,” says Beata Caranci, chief economist at TD Bank Financial Group. GDP is growing at an annualized rate of 1.64%, and other sectors are starting to pick up the slack from the country’s juggernaut of a real estate industry.