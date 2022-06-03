Photo by York Region on Flickr

Tucked between Toronto and Lake Simcoe, York Region is part of the Greater Toronto Area and the Golden Horseshoe. With a population of over 1.1 million spread over 629 square kilometres, it’s the 11th most densely populated area in Canada. Many of the region’s nine municipalities, including Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill, are a quick commute from Toronto, making it an ideal place to call home for young professionals and families alike.

MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to showcase the top neighbourhoods in York Region, as part of the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Zoocasa crunched local real estate data and considered long-term trends to reveal the York Region neighbourhoods that offer the greatest value and price-growth potential.

Beyond York Region, our guide also includes a list of top neighbourhoods across 12 other markets in Canada, as well as a national ranking of cities and regions (tap or click the menu above to view those.) The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in York Region

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated. 1-year, 3-year and 5-year growth: The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching York Region

York Region’s dense corporate and business development makes it a fantastic option for house hunters looking for an area with similar opportunities as Toronto. The region’s amenities include Vaughan Mills—one of the largest enclosed shopping malls in Ontario—GO stations and Toronto Transit Commission routes, as well as easy access to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Although densely populated, York Region offers plenty of access to green space, including 2,070 hectares of forest and the ecologically diverse Oak Ridges Moraine.

The housing market in York Region was competitive even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with prices even higher than those in Toronto. In February 2020, the benchmark price of a home in York Region was $1,015,558, compared to $989,218 in Toronto.

“York has always been a hot spot for buyers because it’s full of opportunities,” says Srun Leang, a Zoocasa sales representative. “Whether you’re looking to build a career, live close to amenities or have an easy commute to Toronto, York has it all.”

Although house prices in York Region have been high for some time, demand for homes further increased in 2021 as more people had the opportunity to work remotely and live farther from their offices, Leang says.

“York has seen a real explosion of growth in 2021. It’s one of the most expensive places to live in the country right now—up there with Halton,” Leang says. “After facing historically low numbers of houses on the market, as well as the low interest rates and the steady demand, it’s no surprise that prices have grown quickly.”