Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2022: York Region, Ont.
With plenty to offer for commuters, families and nature lovers, York Region is a real estate market worth exploring.
Tucked between Toronto and Lake Simcoe, York Region is part of the Greater Toronto Area and the Golden Horseshoe. With a population of over 1.1 million spread over 629 square kilometres, it’s the 11th most densely populated area in Canada. Many of the region’s nine municipalities, including Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill, are a quick commute from Toronto, making it an ideal place to call home for young professionals and families alike.
MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to showcase the top neighbourhoods in York Region, as part of the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Zoocasa crunched local real estate data and considered long-term trends to reveal the York Region neighbourhoods that offer the greatest value and price-growth potential.
Beyond York Region, our guide also includes a list of top neighbourhoods across 12 other markets in Canada, as well as a national ranking of cities and regions (tap or click the menu above to view those.) The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.
To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2021
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children
|1
|1
|Thornhill
|Vaughan
|$1,474,909
|1%
|34%
|28%
|3.6
|4.6
|3.6
|54%
|2
|2
|Summerhill Estates
|Newmarket
|$1,288,385
|50%
|56%
|-38%
|3.7
|4.4
|1.0
|65%
|3
|3
|Pottageville
|King Township
|$1,674,400
|30%
|73%
|74%
|3.1
|5.0
|1.5
|56%
|4
|4
|Locust Hill
|Markham
|$995,564
|19%
|38%
|43%
|3.6
|4.3
|4.0
|63%
|5
|5
|Armitage
|Newmarket
|$1,107,591
|26%
|42%
|45%
|3.4
|4.4
|1.0
|65%
|6
|6
|Wilcox Lake
|Richmond Hill
|$1,506,764
|20%
|44%
|40%
|2.8
|5.0
|2.5
|67%
|7
|7
|Teston
|Vaughan
|$1,213,530
|21%
|43%
|53%
|3.4
|4.4
|0.4
|66%
|8
|8
|Aurora Village
|Aurora
|$1,022,632
|25%
|65%
|32%
|3.7
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|9
|9
|Elder Mills
|Vaughan
|$1,338,008
|19%
|40%
|40%
|3.2
|4.6
|2.4
|70%
|10
|10
|Temperanceville
|Richmond Hill
|$1,414,900
|33%
|47%
|42%
|2.8
|5.0
|2.5
|67%
|11
|11
|Schomberg
|King Township
|$1,101,889
|21%
|53%
|80%
|4.1
|3.6
|1.5
|49%
|12
|12
|Woodland Hill
|Newmarket
|$1,100,065
|23%
|47%
|89%
|3.3
|4.4
|1.0
|65%
|13
|13
|Maple
|Vaughan
|$1,111,081
|15%
|35%
|35%
|3.3
|4.4
|0.4
|66%
|14
|14
|Times-leitchcroft
|Markham
|$727,006
|17%
|46%
|81%
|4.5
|3.1
|4.2
|45%
|15
|15
|Bayview Wellington
|Aurora
|$992,224
|25%
|46%
|38%
|3.5
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|16
|16
|Cathedral
|Markham
|$1,240,191
|23%
|52%
|35%
|3.2
|4.5
|2.5
|65%
|17
|17
|Jefferson
|Richmond Hill
|$1,476,427
|25%
|28%
|28%
|2.6
|5.0
|2.5
|67%
|18
|18
|Aurora Heights
|Aurora
|$1,094,663
|18%
|44%
|40%
|3.4
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|19
|19
|Vellore
|Vaughan
|$1,367,508
|20%
|34%
|37%
|2.9
|4.6
|2.4
|70%
|20
|20
|Woodbridge
|Vaughan
|$1,025,119
|12%
|43%
|48%
|3.7
|3.8
|3.3
|50%
|21
|21
|Bogarttown
|Newmarket
|$1,359,281
|27%
|53%
|38%
|3.0
|4.4
|1.0
|65%
|22
|22
|Greensborough
|Markham
|$1,164,434
|28%
|36%
|36%
|3.1
|4.3
|4.0
|63%
|23
|23
|Concord
|Vaughan
|$1,313,578
|19%
|37%
|37%
|2.9
|4.6
|3.6
|54%
|24
|24
|Berczy Village
|Markham
|$1,449,064
|24%
|49%
|35%
|3.0
|4.5
|2.5
|65%
|25
|25
|Wismer
|Markham
|$1,244,977
|36%
|64%
|27%
|3.1
|4.3
|4.0
|63%
|26
|26
|Edgeley
|Vaughan
|$659,010
|4%
|17%
|17%
|4.0
|3.4
|4.6
|56%
|27
|27
|Cornell
|Markham
|$1,064,699
|22%
|33%
|33%
|3.2
|4.2
|2.6
|65%
|28
|28
|Belhaven
|Georgina
|$705,375
|-33%
|26%
|5.0
|2.4
|1.4
|39%
|29
|29
|Aurora Grove
|Aurora
|$1,092,186
|12%
|79%
|32%
|3.3
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|30
|30
|Nashville
|Vaughan
|$1,614,003
|33%
|57%
|66%
|2.8
|4.6
|2.4
|70%
|31
|31
|Glenway Estates
|Newmarket
|$937,036
|-4%
|43%
|43%
|3.0
|4.4
|1.0
|65%
|32
|32
|Oak Ridges
|Richmond Hill
|$1,526,216
|17%
|26%
|29%
|2.4
|5.0
|2.5
|67%
|33
|33
|King City
|King Township
|$2,288,935
|40%
|47%
|67%
|2.4
|5.0
|1.5
|56%
|34
|34
|Stouffville
|Whitchurch Stouffville
|$1,482,888
|62%
|77%
|58%
|3.3
|4.0
|1.9
|53%
|35
|35
|Holland Landing
|East Gwillimbury
|$1,240,270
|32%
|72%
|83%
|3.7
|3.7
|0.2
|52%
|36
|36
|Purpleville
|Vaughan
|$1,536,357
|25%
|54%
|49%
|2.7
|4.6
|2.4
|70%
|37
|37
|Mt Albert
|East Gwillimbury
|$1,079,309
|35%
|56%
|70%
|3.7
|3.6
|1.5
|49%
|38
|38
|Aurora Highlands
|Aurora
|$1,234,481
|14%
|40%
|26%
|3.2
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|39
|39
|Wyndham
|Newmarket
|$1,146,272
|-2%
|37%
|37%
|2.9
|4.4
|1.0
|65%
|40
|40
|Mount Joy
|Markham
|$1,364,484
|24%
|43%
|43%
|3.1
|4.2
|2.2
|53%
|41
|41
|Vinegar Hill
|Markham
|$1,424,388
|30%
|48%
|40%
|3.1
|4.2
|2.2
|53%
|42
|42
|Bayview Northeast
|Aurora
|$1,273,358
|24%
|46%
|36%
|3.1
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|43
|43
|Pine Grove
|Vaughan
|$1,354,879
|26%
|48%
|38%
|3.3
|3.8
|3.3
|50%
|44
|44
|Angus Glen
|Markham
|$1,599,867
|6%
|22%
|3%
|2.6
|4.5
|2.5
|65%
|45
|45
|Box Grove
|Markham
|$1,351,768
|22%
|36%
|38%
|2.9
|4.2
|2.6
|65%
|46
|46
|Hope
|Vaughan
|$1,901,162
|36%
|65%
|65%
|2.7
|4.4
|0.4
|66%
|47
|47
|Virginia
|Georgina
|$728,793
|42%
|76%
|70%
|4.6
|2.4
|1.4
|39%
|48
|48
|Rural Aurora
|Aurora
|$1,352,124
|29%
|38%
|45%
|2.8
|4.1
|4.0
|56%
|49
|49
|Victoria Square
|Markham
|$1,655,074
|24%
|36%
|27%
|2.4
|4.5
|2.5
|65%
|50
|50
|Woodbine North
|Markham
|$1,594,875
|25%
|33%
|26%
|2.4
|4.5
|2.5
|65%
York Region’s dense corporate and business development makes it a fantastic option for house hunters looking for an area with similar opportunities as Toronto. The region’s amenities include Vaughan Mills—one of the largest enclosed shopping malls in Ontario—GO stations and Toronto Transit Commission routes, as well as easy access to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Although densely populated, York Region offers plenty of access to green space, including 2,070 hectares of forest and the ecologically diverse Oak Ridges Moraine.
The housing market in York Region was competitive even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with prices even higher than those in Toronto. In February 2020, the benchmark price of a home in York Region was $1,015,558, compared to $989,218 in Toronto.
“York has always been a hot spot for buyers because it’s full of opportunities,” says Srun Leang, a Zoocasa sales representative. “Whether you’re looking to build a career, live close to amenities or have an easy commute to Toronto, York has it all.”
Although house prices in York Region have been high for some time, demand for homes further increased in 2021 as more people had the opportunity to work remotely and live farther from their offices, Leang says.
“York has seen a real explosion of growth in 2021. It’s one of the most expensive places to live in the country right now—up there with Halton,” Leang says. “After facing historically low numbers of houses on the market, as well as the low interest rates and the steady demand, it’s no surprise that prices have grown quickly.”
York Region’s real estate market began to change during the first quarter of 2022. The sales-to-new-listings ratio stabilized at 58%, making the market more balanced than some other regions around Ontario. The number of sales grew more than 55% from January to February, with new listings up 51%. Home prices, which had dipped early in the pandemic, grew to record highs in February. The benchmark price reached $1,587,603—a 7% jump month-over-month and a 30% increase over February 2021.
However, numbers may steady in the coming months as more listings become available—giving buyers more options—and rising interest rates taper demand.
“What we’ve seen lately is a bit of an improvement in the market for buyers. It’s more balanced, even with prices still growing,” Leang says. “It’s possible we’ll see those prices begin to level out throughout the spring—we expect more houses to go up on the market, and for those houses to stay on the market a little longer. With interest rates climbing, buyers may find themselves holding off on purchasing their home for a little longer to see how those prices change.”
Located partially in the city of Vaughan and partially in the city of Markham, the Thornhill community sprang up when Yonge Street was developed. It is now home to a number of beautiful parks, including Royal Orchard Park and Conley Park. That access to nature, coupled with the area’s proximity to Toronto, have no doubt helped Thornhill earn its reputation as one of the hottest neighbourhoods in York Region. With an average home value of $1,474,909, as of December 2021, its houses were priced well below those in the most popular Toronto neighbourhoods. Overall, Thornhill boasts a value score of 3.6 out of 5 and a neighbourhood economics score of 4.6 out of 5.
Curious about how quickly real estate prices have grown? As of the end of 2021, home prices were only 1% higher than they were one year earlier. However, they grew more quickly in recent years. As of December, prices were 34% higher than three years earlier and 28% higher than five years earlier. Real estate price growth may be partially attributed to the large number of elementary, secondary and Catholic schools, as well as Jewish private schools—54% of the neighbourhood’s families have children. Thornhill is also extremely accessible compared to other areas in York Region, with an accessibility score of 3.6 out of 5.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Thornhill.
Situated in the southwest corner of Newmarket, Summerhill Estates lies between Yonge and Bathurst streets, and it had an average home price of $1,288,385 in December 2021. At that time, house prices were 50% higher than they were one year earlier and 56% higher than three years earlier. Although prices at the end of 2021 were 38% lower than they were five years earlier, the area still has the highest value score of our top three York Region neighbourhoods, at 3.7 out of 5. It has a neighbourhood economics score of 4.4 out of 5, and among the top three neighbourhoods, it’s the one with the most kids—65.5% of households have children.
Families in Summerhill Estates are likely to spend their time at Whipper Watson Park, the John F. Smith Trail or Mulock Farm—popular green spaces—before returning to their detached or semi-detached brick homes or townhomes with formal stone entranceways and garages. While the neighbourhood has high density, its streets are appealing and filled with greenery and sidewalks. However, it falls short on accessibility, with a score of just 1 out of 5.
Advertisement
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Summerhill Estates.
Located in the northeast of King Township, Pottageville is a delightfully rural setting with large lots surrounded by trees and forests, and an abundance of ranch-style bungalows and older homes. Coming in third among our top three neighbourhoods, it boasts an average selling price of $1,674,400, as of December 2021, and a value score of 3.1 out of 5. On neighbourhood economics, it gets perfect marks: 5 out of 5. The area has seen steady price growth: Real estate values at the end of 2021 were 19% higher than they were one year earlier, 38% higher than three years earlier and 43% higher than five years earlier.
Pottageville is home to an above-average number of families: 56% of households have children. Situated along the Greenbelt Route, a bike trail that spans the entire Greenbelt, the area is perfect for cyclists. The neighbourhood has ample recreational space centred around Pottageville Community Park, which features a playground, a baseball diamond, tennis courts and soccer fields. But the neighbourhood has only a general store, a gas station and a few small businesses, making it hard for residents to get things they need. Since Pottageville isn’t very walkable, it ranks below average on accessibility, with a score of just 1.5 out of 5. However, the nearby King City GO Station makes commuting to Toronto easy.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Pottageville.
