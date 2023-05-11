Advertisement

A long table of wedding guests with a glass of champagne raised to toast the couple

Spend

What does the average wedding cost in Canada?

Spoiler: The average wedding costs between $22,000 and $30,000. But many Canadians would rather do other things with that...

Combined image of a First Horizon bank branch and a TD bank branch

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 7, 2023

A woman meets with her accountant and high fives as she files her 2022 income tax return for Canada, showing that she accurately filed on deadline, with tax claims that suited her.

Taxes

2022 Income Tax Guide for Canadians: Deadlines, tax tips and more

Three young men are snorkeling in the ocean during a gap year trip

Making It

How to take a gap year trip without breaking the bank

Taking some time away to travel the world can have many benefits. Here are some ideas and saving strategies...

Tech is in the driver's seat (person in car looking at their socks on their phone)

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 30, 2023

There’s an earnings bonanza! Tech stocks are supporting the markets, once again. Plus, equal-weight S&P 500 beats cap-weight.

Phone showing a screen of the Wealthsimple app where you can trade stocks, such as APPL

Investing

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2023: The pros and cons of investing on this app

Is it easy to buy and sell stocks and ETFs? Is it safe for Canadian investors? Find out the...

Three employees at their production jobs talking about cashing out their employee pensions.

Retired Money

Should you cash out your workplace pension when you leave a job?

Find out why Canada has it better than the U.S. for registered employer pensions. A UBC study on cashing...

Two women enjoying an evening as they live a rich life, aligning their money and values.

A Rich Life

How to live a rich life

A rich life isn’t just about wealth. Here’s how to align your finances with your values for true happiness.

A man with a pensive expression walks down a street

Ask a Planner

Are mutual fund fees tax deductible?

Don’t go claiming a deduction for mutual fund fees on your tax return. Why? Because they’ve already been indirectly...

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

Canada’s best travel credit cards for 2023

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

