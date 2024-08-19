However, I didn’t listen—primarily because I didn’t want to deal with the perception (one that I previously held myself, to some extent) that if someone is wearing hearing aids, they must be getting old and losing touch with the world. I worried it would change how my friends saw me and affect my future business opportunities. In hindsight, these concerns didn’t mesh with reality. (More on that later.)

But in November 2022, I got a wake-up call I couldn’t ignore. I was asked to make a presentation at Urban Transitions, a major conference, on the topic of communicating effectively in support of sustainability initiatives. When members of the audience posed follow-up questions using a hand-held microphone, I had difficulty hearing, and I was forced to ask some of them to repeat themselves. That awkward experience made me realize that if I wanted to keep my own business sustainable, I needed to communicate more effectively.

Yet, I still didn’t rush out to buy hearing aids. I’ve since discovered I’m not alone when it comes to putting off such an important endeavour. According to WebMD, the stigma of wearing hearing aids explains why many of us delay getting them—something I can totally relate to.

And according to Consumer Reports, other reasons that people delay purchasing hearing aids—on average, for nine years!—include such perceptions as: I don’t need them yet; they won’t help; and they cost too much. It’s true that quality hearing aids are expensive. Let’s look at how much they cost and why, and how you might save money on hearing aids.

How much do hearing aids cost in Canada?

Hearing aid prices in Canada vary considerably. For instance, one retail source, Hearing Solutions in Ontario, says the cost of hearing aids in that province range from $2,500 to $6,200. Another, Hearing Excellence, says that hearing-aid prices in Ontario range from $1,000 to $8,000, with an average cost of $2,500 to $3,500.

What you pay will depend on the brand and functionality of the product (having more features typically means a higher cost). Where you buy also matters—prices for the same product can vary among both audiologists and retail outlets, depending on their mark-up. For instance, my audiologist openly admitted that Costco has a reputation for selling hearing aids for less—plus, it offers free hearing tests and other perks (more on that below).

How to find affordable hearing aids in Canada

Price isn’t the only consideration when buying hearing aids, but as with any other major purchase, it can pay to shop around.

For instance, if you search for “cheap hearing aids in Canada” online, brands like Jabra (available through Costco) and Signia pop up. Costco Canada’s Hearing Aid Centres don’t list their prices online, but on the company’s U.S. site, one model of Jabra (Enhance Pro 20) is listed at USD$1,599.99 per pair; at the current exchange rate, that works out to about CAD$2,200. I called the Costco Hearing Aid Centre in Niagara Falls and learned that you can purchase the same product here for $1,999.99—so in this case, at least, it costs less on our side of the border.