Why is the cost of hearing aids so expensive in Canada?
Many Canadians live with hearing loss, but many don’t get hearing aids. One reason: the high cost. Here’s how to find affordable hearing aids in Canada.
Advertisement
Many Canadians live with hearing loss, but many don’t get hearing aids. One reason: the high cost. Here’s how to find affordable hearing aids in Canada.
Advertisement
Hearing loss is common in Canada: it’s estimated that 23% of Canadians live with hearing loss. I didn’t think I was one of them, but in the early 2020s, after years of me asking my wife to repeat herself because I couldn’t hear what she’d said, she gently suggested I look into getting hearing aids.
Advertisement
However, I didn’t listen—primarily because I didn’t want to deal with the perception (one that I previously held myself, to some extent) that if someone is wearing hearing aids, they must be getting old and losing touch with the world. I worried it would change how my friends saw me and affect my future business opportunities. In hindsight, these concerns didn’t mesh with reality. (More on that later.)
But in November 2022, I got a wake-up call I couldn’t ignore. I was asked to make a presentation at Urban Transitions, a major conference, on the topic of communicating effectively in support of sustainability initiatives. When members of the audience posed follow-up questions using a hand-held microphone, I had difficulty hearing, and I was forced to ask some of them to repeat themselves. That awkward experience made me realize that if I wanted to keep my own business sustainable, I needed to communicate more effectively.
Yet, I still didn’t rush out to buy hearing aids. I’ve since discovered I’m not alone when it comes to putting off such an important endeavour. According to WebMD, the stigma of wearing hearing aids explains why many of us delay getting them—something I can totally relate to.
And according to Consumer Reports, other reasons that people delay purchasing hearing aids—on average, for nine years!—include such perceptions as: I don’t need them yet; they won’t help; and they cost too much. It’s true that quality hearing aids are expensive. Let’s look at how much they cost and why, and how you might save money on hearing aids.
Hearing aid prices in Canada vary considerably. For instance, one retail source, Hearing Solutions in Ontario, says the cost of hearing aids in that province range from $2,500 to $6,200. Another, Hearing Excellence, says that hearing-aid prices in Ontario range from $1,000 to $8,000, with an average cost of $2,500 to $3,500.
What you pay will depend on the brand and functionality of the product (having more features typically means a higher cost). Where you buy also matters—prices for the same product can vary among both audiologists and retail outlets, depending on their mark-up. For instance, my audiologist openly admitted that Costco has a reputation for selling hearing aids for less—plus, it offers free hearing tests and other perks (more on that below).
Price isn’t the only consideration when buying hearing aids, but as with any other major purchase, it can pay to shop around.
For instance, if you search for “cheap hearing aids in Canada” online, brands like Jabra (available through Costco) and Signia pop up. Costco Canada’s Hearing Aid Centres don’t list their prices online, but on the company’s U.S. site, one model of Jabra (Enhance Pro 20) is listed at USD$1,599.99 per pair; at the current exchange rate, that works out to about CAD$2,200. I called the Costco Hearing Aid Centre in Niagara Falls and learned that you can purchase the same product here for $1,999.99—so in this case, at least, it costs less on our side of the border.
Advertisement
Note, however, that you must be a member of Costco to buy hearing aids there. Membership starts at $60 (going up to $65 on Sept. 1, 2024), but it might be worth it. In addition to free hearing tests, Costco offers other complimentary hearing-aid services: follow-up appointments, cleanings, insurance for loss or damage, warranties and a six-month trial period.
Or, as a starting point, you can try an online hearing test through retailers (such as HearCanada) and manufacturers (like Starkey). Just recognize that online hearing tests do have their limitations. As explained by HearCanada about its own free online test, it’s “not a diagnostic hearing evaluation” and “the purpose of the test is to help you determine whether you could benefit from a comprehensive in-clinic test.”
To answer this, I talked to Danielle Glista, an assistant professor in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Western University, home of the National Centre for Audiology. She explained that several factors impact the price of hearing aids. Many of these have to do with the dramatic evolution of hearing-aid technology.
“Hearing aids have come a long way. If you go back to the 19th century, people commonly referred to hearing aids as ear trumpets,” says Glista.
She explains that analog devices were common until the mid-1990s. That’s when digital hearing aids—which convert sound waves into digital signals—started hitting the market, “paving the way for significant technology improvement.”
Glista has done academic research on advanced digital signal processing, including frequency compression for hearing aids. For certain types of hearing loss, frequency compression “takes high-pitched sounds that individuals can’t hear well and moves them down… to an area where they have better residual hearing and therefore they can hear these sounds,” she explains.
Other tech features separate entry-level hearing aids from the proverbial Cadillacs. Bluetooth connectivity, which enables users to connect their hearing aids to their phones and other electronic devices such as tablets, computers and even televisions is common. Some manufacturers also offer premium features such as health monitoring, which uses sensors to monitor your heart rate and your activity level, says Glista.
Then there’s one of the biggest innovations in audio technology: hearing aids that use artificial intelligence (AI). AI can improve hearing-aid performance by automatically adjusting settings for different listening situations and user needs, explains Glista. “Advanced digital signal processing and machine learning algorithms are used together to process and analyze sounds in real-time. This information, combined with the hearing-aid user’s wearing preferences and routines, allows AI in hearing aids to automatically adapt settings to optimize the listening experience.”
Advertisement
Pretty cool, right? But these advanced hearing aids are not cheap. They’re essentially driven by “mini computers,” and there are costs associated with customization, distribution and professional services, says Glista.
At Hotel Dieu Shaver, the independent Niagara Region clinic where I went, non-AI hearing aids range from $3,551 (Phonak L50-R model) to $5,561 (Phonak L90-R model) after the $1,000 Ontario discount has been applied. In contrast, prices for Starkey AI hearing aids range from around $5,000 for the mid-level model (Genesis AI 16) to $7,000 for the highest tech level (Genesis AI 24), again with the $1,000 Ontario discount applied.
Yet another high-cost contributor is that, unlike over-the-counter aids that you purchase directly from the manufacturer, today’s digital hearing aids provided through an audiologist are often tweaked through a computer.
Using hearing-aid fitting software, an audiologist can select, program and fine-tune the hearing aids. “This includes programming related to sound level and frequency-specific adjustments, based on the person’s hearing loss,” says Glista. “Programming customization also includes other measurements such as real-ear measures to capture how large the person’s ear canal is and ensure that the hearing aids deliver the correct amount of amplification at the eardrum.”
When you visit a hearing clinic, ask for a detailed breakdown of costs associated with different treatment options, payment options including insurance and government assistance, and follow-up and support services offered. Some hearing health-care providers bundle follow-up maintenance of the hearing aids into their pricing, says Glista. They may also spend time helping patients to develop a listening strategy they can use at work, at home and while participating in hobbies.
Before you get a pair of hearing aids, you’ll want to get your hearing tested at a clinic, which is also where you’ll buy and be fitted for your hearing aids. Some hearing clinics offer hearing tests for free, while others charge about $100.
Financial support for hearing aids may be available in your province or territory, as part of a broader program for assistive devices and disability supports. For instance, Ontario’s Assistive Devices Program (ADP) pays up to $500 per ear toward the purchase of new hearing aids, for approved applications. (You’ll have to pay for the hearing assessment or find a free one, though—the ADP doesn’t cover that cost.) To qualify, you must be an Ontario resident, have a valid health card, and need the hearing aids for at least six months. Income isn’t a consideration for the ADP.
So, if you’re an Ontario resident and you buy a $5,000 pair of hearing aids, the audiologist will deduct the $1,000 paid for by the ADP, bringing your cost to $4,000. (There’s no sales tax on hearing aids.) If you’re in a 20% marginal income tax bracket, after claiming the balance you paid as a medical expense at tax time, your end cost is reduced to $3,200. Note, however, that for the 2024 tax year, you can only claim eligible medical expenses minus 3% of your net income or $2,759 (whichever is less)—so, some or all of your medical expenses save no tax. (Learn more about claiming medical expenses.)
Advertisement
Also good to know: If you’re a recipient of government disability benefits, such as the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), you might qualify for hearing aid benefits. If you’re a current or former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, you may be eligible for hearing-aid funding through Veteran Affairs Canada (VAC).
Lastly, if you have workplace health benefits or a private medical insurance plan, check whether hearing aids (along with batteries and accessories) are covered.
Yes, you can claim hearing aids (and their batteries) as a medical expense when you file your income tax return, as noted above. According to the Canada Revenue Agency, you can claim the entire amount paid “even if they were not paid in Canada.” Keep your receipts, in case the CRA asks to see them.
In terms of which hearing aids are best for you, that’s like asking, “Which car should I buy?” You have to factor in your budget and which features you need and want. Those will be influenced by your hearing profile (or audiogram), which shows how well you can hear sounds at different pitches and frequencies… assuming you consult an audiologist.
That said, the following considerations will help you to zero in on the product that’s right for you:
On my own journey of deciding which hearing aids were right for me, comfort, appearance and functionality were key considerations. I ultimately chose to go with in-ear Starkey Genesis AI ITE rechargeable hearing aids. In addition to enhancing hearing in challenging environments (such as busy rooms), they’re also waterproof. (I don’t plan to swim with them, but I could perhaps wear them on a long run.)
Unlike my Dad’s “flesh-coloured” in-ear hearing aids, mine are black, and friends have told me they look like earbuds. I suppose the only potential downside I’ll experience while wearing them in a meeting is that people might think I’m tuning them out!
Yet another appealing design feature: these hearing aids were form-fitted to my ears using a mould, making them more comfortable to wear than a “one-size-fits-all” off-the-shelf product.
Advertisement
Also, I’m now able to “connect” to our television via Starkey’s streaming device, resulting in a better listening experience (for example, sound in stereo, not unlike when you connect to your phone with earbuds), and the ability to control the volume without blasting my wife’s eardrums while watching a show.
Truth be told, I would have chosen what are known as “ear canal” hearing aids (a.k.a. “invisible hearing aids”) that you can’t see—but those aren’t rechargeable and don’t have Bluetooth. So, ironically, despite my reluctance to wear a visible product, performance trumped my choice of design.
Further to that, ultimately, this model’s AI performance and ability to adapt to changing environments are what won me over. That isn’t to say everyone needs hearing aids with AI (although, at some point, I expect all hearing aids will have this feature).
Glista provides an easy explanation to help you to decide whether it’s worth paying the extra for hearing aids with AI: “It all depends on the listener’s needs, on how active they are, how many activities they’re pursuing in their daily life and whether they feel they’re digitally inclined or they want to learn how to use these technologies.”
The flipside of this, she says, is that “if there isn’t a lot of change in the daily environments experienced by a person, the demand for extra features in the hearing aid wouldn’t be as great.” And, of course, “with higher technology levels comes higher cost.”
If you’re still on the fence about getting hearing aids, consider this: There’s a growing body of evidence that hearing loss, if left unattended, can contribute to a range of health- and cost-related issues, including depression, social isolation, impaired memory, mental decline and lower household income (linked to lower job performance and possible loss of employment).
With that in mind, if you’re experiencing hearing loss, the decision to fast-track rather than delay the purchase of hearing aids, regardless of which model you choose or budget you decide on, is arguably one of the smartest investments you will ever make.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Created By
Ratehub
Falling U.S. inflation leads to rate cut certainty, Walmart’s strong quarter, Barrick beats Franco-Nevada for the gold metal, and...
These 25 books, chosen by MoneySense contributors, money experts and finfluencers, will help you invest better, retire earlier, find...
Sponsored By
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...
Created By
Credit Canada
From farm to table: How extreme weather affects prices along the food supply chain.
Presented By
MCAN Wealth
Japan’s carry trades spook the markets, mixed U.S. earnings are in, Shopify surges, oil and potash remain profitable.
These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.