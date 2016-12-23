Canada’s national parks will be free in 2017

It’s Canada’s 150th year and the country’s parks have a gift for you in 2017

Explore the splendour of the Canadian wilderness—for free. In honour of Canada’s 150th year, admission to all national parks will be on the house in 2017. (Note: fees still apply for camping and guided tours.) Book early starting in January 2017 or ask if there are first-come first-serve sites and then plan to arrive early. How much can you save? Consider that a family of four spending time at any national park in Canada pays between $13 and $19 for a day pass. During a road trip, a family can often visit three parks. So a visit to Banff National Park in Alberta, Bruce Peninsula in Ontario and Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia which would have a family total of $53.90,will cost $0 in 2017. Oh, Canada!

