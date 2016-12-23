Explore the splendour of the Canadian wilderness—for free. In honour of Canada’s 150th year, admission to all national parks will be on the house in 2017. (Note: fees still apply for camping and guided tours.) Book early starting in January 2017 or ask if there are first-come first-serve sites and then plan to arrive early. How much can you save? Consider that a family of four spending time at any national park in Canada pays between $13 and $19 for a day pass. During a road trip, a family can often visit three parks. So a visit to Banff National Park in Alberta, Bruce Peninsula in Ontario and Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia which would have a family total of $53.90,will cost $0 in 2017. Oh, Canada!

Read also: