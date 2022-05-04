Considering that nearly one-third of Canadians agree that they carry “too much debt”, it’s safe to assume a large portion of Canadians have had to deal with debt collectors and collection agencies at some point.

If you’re on the receiving end of collection calls right now, you’re probably wondering how long debt collectors can try to collect, and if the calls will ever stop.

The truth is collectors can pursue consumers indefinitely, until the debt is settled. But, fortunately, there’s more to it than just that. The debt collection process does have limits and learning about them can help you manage your debt.

What are the limits to debt collection in Canada?

It’s hard to imagine limits to debt collection when you’re receiving calls almost every day. But thankfully, Canada has active legislation governing how collection agencies can communicate with debtors. And, the consequences of a collection agency or debt collector ignoring that legislation can be severe.

Here’s what debt collection agencies cannot do:

Charge a late penalty or any other fee on top of the debt you owe.

Call you on statutory holidays, between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., or on Sundays before 1 p.m. or after 5 p.m.

Threaten or intimidate you.

Communicate with you using abusive language.

Share your debt information with anyone apart from you or a co-signer on your debt.

Provide misleading information about your debts.

Contact your friends, relatives or employers inquiring or sharing any information, apart from confirming your employment status, address and contact information.

Keep in mind that some collection agencies might not follow all the rules. If that’s the case, you can report them to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada or your provincial Consumer Affairs Office.

How long can debt collectors try to collect?

The answer is forever—and that is not an exaggeration. Debt collectors can pursue you indefinitely—as long as none of the aforementioned rules are broken. Even if you don’t hear from them for a while, you may not be out of the woods.

When a debt goes unpaid, creditors (financial institutions, retailers, auto dealers or any person or company you may borrow money from) will sometimes transfer the debt to collections agencies, which will then attempt to recover the unpaid debt. During this time, the debtor can receive numerous collection calls.