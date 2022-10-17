I learned, because of the Series that the financial advisor purchased, the percentage is calculated in the MER and sent directly to the financial institution.

I think it should not be taken off at all nor given back to the client, but the financial institution is refusing. I hear there is a class-action suit that will make them give back all the money they have stolen from clients. Is this true?

Also, where can I put my mutual funds where I can get away from anyone else taking a percentage of my funds. How can I do that? Can I deal directly with the mutual fund companies? I would like to put them in one place if I can save thousands of dollars in commissions every year.

Also, I can’t put into a Series D without tax issues. And there are also differences in the funds: They are not the complete duplicate from the series they are in now.

—Shelley

Fund Facts and fees

Shelley, there are fees associated with owning investment products and accounts. It is important to understand the fees to determine if the services justify the fees. Let’s look at trailing commissions.

The “Fund Facts” sheet is one of the easiest places you can go to for your mutual funds. It confirms the fees and is a simple document with a similar layout across all mutual funds. If you don’t have the Fund Facts on hand, search online for your particular fund. You can also ask for a copy from your advisor.

Let me walk you through the Fund Facts using a random Canadian Equity Fund.