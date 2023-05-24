It’s one of those questions where, the more you think about it, the more complicated it becomes. There are tax considerations, claw backs, tax credits, changes in your future spending, life expectancy, rates of return, and so much more.

What tends to happen with hyper-complex questions like this is we use oversimplistic stories or explanations, whether they’re true or not, to help us decide. Take this explanation: If you have a large RRIF, on your death you might pay close to 50% of it in tax. Therefore, it makes sense to draw extra money from your RRIF account today, while you are in a lower tax bracket. That way your estate will pay less tax.

That explanation is built on some “truths,” making it easy to believe that withdrawing extra from your RRIF is the correct thing to do.

However, the reality may be quite different. Many times, for many clients, I’ve modelled the opposite strategy as the best solution, withdrawing extra from your non-registered account and taking only the minimum from your RRIF.

I’m going to hypothesize some of your numbers so I can model it for you. This should help give some guidance for understanding which approach is best.

Pros and cons for RRIFs

Here are a few of the potential benefits of having money in a RRIF:

Tax-free compounding (probably the most overlooked benefit)

Qualifies for pension income splitting after age 65

Beneficiary or successor owner designation

Creditor protection

And some of the negatives are:

Mandatory minimum RRIF withdrawals

Withdrawals are 100% taxable

Mandatory withholding tax on withdrawals over the minimum

For the last point, you are prepaying tax and losing the investment growth on that prepaid money, whereas, with a non-registered withdrawal you don’t lose the growth on prepaid tax because the tax isn’t paid until the following year.