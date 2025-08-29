Advertisement

Related Articles

Ask a Planner

"We're well off in retirement. How can we pay less tax?"

A financial planner explains some tax-saving strategies that Canadian retirees may not have thought of.

“We’re well off in retirement. How can we pay less tax?”
A dad and teenage son look at RESP info on a phone.

Ask a Planner

How to withdraw RESP funds

Many Canadian families save for their kids' post-secondary education with an RESP account. How do RESP withdrawals work?

How to withdraw RESP funds

ETFs

Can you build a 40/30/30 portfolio with ETFs?

This more sophisticated alternative to the 60/40 portfolio promises to avoid down years like 2022. Is it achievable for...

Can you build a 40/30/30 portfolio with ETFs?
A man and woman look at a laptop in their living room

Ask a Planner

Can you move income back and forth between spouses?

A MoneySense reader wants to report half the capital gain for a rental property on his spouse's tax return....

Can you move income back and forth between spouses?
Photo of Rob Carrick

Retired Money

How financial journalists plan their own retirement

Do personal finance journalists ever really retire? Jonathan Chevreau talks to Rob Carrick and other long-time writers about stepping...

How financial journalists plan their own retirement
A man in a cafe with a laptop, looking up while thinking

Ask a Planner

Should you sell stocks to simplify with an all-in-one ETF?

A MoneySense reader wants to sell stocks and buy ETFs but has concerns about the tax implications. Here's what...

Should you sell stocks to simplify with an all-in-one ETF?
A woman leans on a balcony railing at a condo

Ask a Planner

What's better for buying a second home: HELOC or personal loan? 

A MoneySense reader wants to buy a second property, perhaps using the equity in her primary residence. What should...

What’s better for buying a second home: HELOC or personal loan? 
A gold bitcoin sits on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?

Bitcoin is the seventh-largest global asset—can it keep rising? Plus, ETH's resurgence, and whether investing in MSTR is a...

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?

Ask MoneySense

"I inherited my husband's TFSA. Does that affect my contribution room?"

It matters how you designate a spouse on your TFSA should you die before they do. Successor holders get...

“I inherited my husband’s TFSA. Does that affect my contribution room?”
A young man and woman look at a laptop in a cafe

Ask a Planner

4 underused tax and financial benefits Canadians are overlooking

Many people aren't taking advantage of the tax credits and government benefits they're eligible for. Jason Heath highlights four...

4 underused tax and financial benefits Canadians are overlooking