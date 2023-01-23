Where to invest a large sum of money when you’re in or nearing retirement

Congratulations on having $50,000 available to invest, Ty. You do not say how you came into that money or describe your current financial situation. For some, it could be considered quite a windfall. Let’s consider a few different situations first and then move on to possible recommendations.

Do you have debts?

Investing a lump sum of $50,000 sounds great. However, receiving an investment return of 5% is not going to do much for you if you are carrying a balance on a credit card that is charging you 20% interest. Paying off high-interest debt will provide you with a greater net return than you are likely to receive from any long-term investment.

What about mortgage debt? A year or two ago, with some mortgage rates available below 2%, I might have advised that you invest rather than aggressively pay down any amounts owing, but with advertised rates at greater than 5%, if your mortgage is up for renewal this year, you would do well to consider reducing the amount you owe.

Your age is another reason to consider paying down your debts. You do not indicate whether you are retired or planning to retire soon, but going into retirement with significant debt can limit your financial flexibility. That regular obligation to pay will continue regardless of your income situation.

Consider, as well, a 2015 poll from the Angus Reid Institute, which found that 48% of those polled retired earlier than they had planned due to circumstances beyond their control. Clearing yourself of debt puts some level of control back into your hands.

Do you have an emergency reserve fund?

One more item to consider before we move into considering investment options is the presence of an emergency reserve or contingency fund.

You have your regular expenses for food, shelter, transportation, etc., and hopefully, you have those expenses covered with your regular income. But do you have enough to cover unexpected expenses like a furnace repair, or replacement income if you were to lose your job? A new furnace could cost $5,000, and a lost job could take three to six months to replace. Depending on your household expenses and eligibility for Employment Insurance, you might need to cover $30,000 or more.

If you don’t have that amount of money available, I encourage you to set aside some of the $50,000 for exactly those kinds of contingencies. Put the appropriate amount of money in an easily accessible high-interest savings account (HISA) and you can invest the balance in a suitable long-term portfolio.