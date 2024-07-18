The federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers made the announcement Thursday during their annual meeting in Whitehorse, saying the remaining holdouts Walmart and Costco have now agreed to sign on to the code.

“This is a positive step toward bringing more fairness, transparency, and predictability to Canada’s grocery supply chain and for consumers,” the ministers said in a statement.

Confirming the support of the five major retailers—Loblaw, Walmart, Costco, Metro and Empire—is an “important milestone,” said Michael Graydon, CEO of the Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada association.

“It was critical that all of the retailers got involved, because it’s a very competitive business,” said Graydon, who led the group that created the code and now chairs its interim board.

“It kind of was an all-or-none situation. And I think they all respected that and came to the table.”

What is the grocery code of conduct?

The voluntary grocery code is meant to level the playing field for suppliers and smaller retailers by providing guidelines for fair negotiations.

In addition to the national, regional and local independent grocers signing on, key suppliers of all sizes have agreed to the code, the board told the ministers in a report Wednesday, adding their goal is to implement the code by next June.

Federal agriculture minister Lawrence MacAulay said he’s “elated.”