They often log onto ticket sites only to find prices that jump dramatically as they browse an arena of quickly disappearing seats. In other instances, shows are so in-demand that artists resort to presale lotteries and fans that strike out end up on resale sites where seats are routinely advertised for several times their face value.

But how do you fix a series of problems that have only intensified over time?

Lack of competition in ticket industry

Some say the solution lies in breaking up the behemoth that dominates the ticket industry. Others say even if you dismantle monopolies, there’s still plenty of work that could be done to address eye-popping prices and a system some compare to a “black box.”

Kevin Callahan, the head of North American government relations for resale giant StubHub, is in the camp pushing for more players in the ticket sector, where he said 80% of primary seats and a growing share of resale seats at major venues are sold by his company’s main rival, Ticketmaster.

“I think most people agree that competition is good,” he said during an October visit to Toronto, where he argued people should have more than one business to buy tickets from.

“We’re not going to win unless we continue to innovate and meet consumer needs.”

The U.S. Justice Department appears to agree. It and 30 state and district attorneys general have accused Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation of running a monopoly over live events in America and is using a lawsuit filed against the pair to try to break them up.

A release from the department claims Ticketmaster and Live Nation block venues from using other ticket software, acquires smaller players they view as a threat and have retaliated against venues that work with rivals.