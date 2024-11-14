Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman shops for a new cellphone

Shopping

Deal or no deal: What to know before shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

If you’re one of the many Canadians looking for Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, here’s how to know...

A for rent sign outside a home in Toronto

News

Where are rent prices headed in Canada?

A new Desjardins report predicts rent inflation will slow in the next few years.

News

Suncor Energy boosts dividend, earnings rise to $2.02 billion in Q3

The oilsands giant will return all excess cash to shareholders after hitting debt target early.

Shopify office building

News

Shopify share price soars after Q3 earnings beat

Shopify reports third-quarter net income of USD$828 million, and its executives aren’t concerned about how Trump’s election win will...

Three loonies sit on a map on the Canadian-U.S. border

News

How Trump’s election win could affect interest rates in Canada

Experts say Donald Trump’s promised policies risk higher inflation and could weigh on the Canadian dollar.

A Canadian jumping over gap, to symbolize managing risks in a portfolio with ETFs.

ETFs

Two ways to lower risk in your investment portfolio with ETFs

The U.S. election made the market go up—for now. Is volatility keeping you up at night? Here are some...

Two Canadian investors looking at options trading.

Investing

Should you do options trading?

Get rich quick or risky business? Options trading is accessible but not for everyone.

News

What does Trump’s election mean for the Canadian economy?

The former U.S. president’s second election victory sparks concerns over a ripple effect on the Canadian economy.

Bitcoin

The crypto markets’ response to the U.S. election results

Trump win ignites crypto frenzy that sends bitcoin to a record high.

News

Why are Canadians still frustrated with the economy?

Inflation is down, wages are up. But the economic recovery has been uneven, with “two contradictory trends” shaping Canadians’...

