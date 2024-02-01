For those who do receive a permit to attend school in Canada, the cost of tuition and living expenses will be significant. Many international students can work in Canada, but there are restrictions on working in full-time positions (40 hours or more per week) in Canada. Fortunately, there are ways for international students to make money and get financial support towards tuition and living expenses. Follow these tips to help offset the cost of continuing your education.

What’s the average tuition cost for international students in Canada?

Statistics Canada reports that international undergraduate students will pay, on average, $38,081 in tuition fees for the 2023/2024 academic year. That’s about 5.5 times the average cost of a domestic student’s tuition, which is $7,076. International graduates students will pay an average of $22,061, compared to domestic graduates students’ tuition of $7,573. The high price of post-secondary school is one reason why scholarships for international students in Canada are so sought-after.

Most provinces in Canada set a limit on the annual tuition fee increase, but this doesn’t usually apply to international students. However, Edu Canada, the Government of Canada’s website for international students, notes that these fees are still generally lower than those in Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. Additionally, when considering the number of bursaries, scholarships and paid co-op programs available, international students might be able to find financial support with some hard work.

How international students can get financial aid in Canada

Studying in Canada as an international student can be expensive, but investing in an education can be one of the best decisions to make. Thankfully, numerous government and educational institutions provide financial aid for international students in Canada.

Apply to bursaries and scholarships

International students in Canada are eligible to apply for many bursaries and scholarships. Bursaries for students are provided based on financial need and may also have academic performance requirements.

Hundreds of bursaries can be found on Scholarships Canada. Factors like an applicant’s age, location and other eligibility criteria determine who qualifies for them. Bursaries are typically funded by government agencies, corporations and businesses, religious institutions, individual donors, private foundations and non-profit organizations.

Meanwhile, scholarships are awarded based on factors like an applicant’s academic achievements, income, and volunteer or community work. If you’re looking for scholarships for international students in Canada, Edu Canada is a helpful search tool that compiles a comprehensive list of scholarships non-Canadians can receive. Just input your citizenship status and country of residence, and the portal will recommend a list of scholarships you may be eligible to apply for.

For accurate and up-to-date information about the availability and eligibility criteria for scholarship and bursary opportunities for students at your school, contact your college or university’s financial aid office.