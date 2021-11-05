October delivered the goods

October delivered 7% gains for the U.S. market (S&P 500). That topped the 5% offered in May 2021. Canadian markets, as measured by the S&P Capped Composite, returned 5% for last month. These are crazy times for most markets, as 7% would be classified as a solid year for stock markets. We received that 7% in just one month.

International developed markets, the EAFE Index, was essentially flat for the month. EAFE is an acronym for Europe, Australasia and the Far East.

As I wrote in last week’s “Making sense of the market” column, market history suggests that more solid gains are on the way for this November and December. But, of course, anything can happen with the markets, and that was admittedly a look at the seasonality of market returns—“just for fun.” (Read the column and you will see what I mean.)

Markets stalled late last summer and early fall, but as I’ve often written for MoneySense, robust earnings were just the boost the markets needed. Companies on both sides of the border have been delivering very strong, and mostly consensus-beating, earnings and revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021.

This chart shows that consumer discretionary, energy and growth stocks led the way in October for U.S. stocks.

Source: S&P Global

Liz Sonders at Charles Schwab wrote about it: “You’ve Got to Earn It: Earnings Growth Strong, But Descending.” She offers some fascinating charts, looking at the year-over-year earnings trends by sector.