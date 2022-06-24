Check out that April 3 column. I covered some of the major investment themes and ideas I put on the table. Many investment opportunities were identified, and they played out in our favour.

So, what the heck has been going on these days? Not much. Or let’s say that not much has been working on the investment front as of late. Stock markets, bonds, commodities, gold, bitcoin, and even oil and gas stocks have been falling over the last few weeks.

It’s all about inflation.

In this column I’ve long identified inflation as a nasty beast—and a threat. Inflation has been ramping up around the world. Very few investors are familiar with inflation. You’d have to be on the far side of 70 to have experienced the stagflation of the ’70s and early ’80s. I’m happy to have introduced the possibility and portfolio inflation-antidote to MoneySense readers.

Once again, the best inflation-fighters are commodities and energy stocks. And when you build an all-weather portfolio, you will include inflation protection.

In May 2022, I did a comparison of the MoneySense core couch potato ETF models versus the advanced spud (all weather) models. To no one’s surprise, the advanced models have been outperforming.

Over the past few weeks not much is working on the investment front, as we may be staring down the choice between a recession or stagflation.

More Canadians think we are heading for a recession. This is according to YahooFinance!: