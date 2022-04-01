Not good-bye, but see you soon

After writing this week’s column, I will no longer make sense. My wife will offer that I stopped making sense a long time ago, but that might be in a general sense 🙂

This will be my last installment for the “Making sense of the markets” column. I am stepping aside. The weekly column will continue with a new writer, soon to be announced.

“Making sense of the markets” has been the best experience of my investment writing career. As you may know, in my previous life, I was an advertising writer and creative director. Those are two drastically different writing styles and disciplines.

In advertising, we are storytellers, where creativity and surprise rules. That said, the advertising experience greatly helped me prepare for my investment adviser stint at Tangerine Investments. The combined advertising and advisor experience perhaps created a different kind of perspective and background that shaped my investment writing.

It also helps that I have been a self-directed investor and an ETF nut for many decades. Some might argue it made me well-suited to write a weekly column covering the crazy world of stock markets and other investments. “Making sense of the markets” has never been boring. There is more drama, surprise, twists and turns, and crazy characters than your typical Hollywood blockbuster.

It, perhaps, helped that I started this column as the COVID-19 was just getting warmed up. The ongoing pandemic introduced a new dynamic that markets and investors have never seen before. There was never a dull week.

I am not sure if markets are always this interesting or the unbroken string of interesting weeks is pandemic-related. The writing of this column certainly made me look at the markets much closer than ever before.

It was an incredible learning experience.