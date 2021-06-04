Canadians are not ready to return to the office

It may be no surprise that Canadian employees aren’t eager to get back to their offices—at least not in a full time capacity.

This recent poll suggests only 20% of Canadians are missing their business attire, commutes, expensive takeout coffees and packed lunches. From that CTV News post:

“A recent poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies has found that 82% of Canadian respondents who have worked from home during the pandemic have found the experience to be very or somewhat positive, while just 20 per cent want to return to the office every day.

“Only 17% described working from home as somewhat or very negative.”

And, as has been suspected for many months, we might be looking towards hybrid workplaces in the future.

“Almost 60% of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally, while 19% said they never want to go back.

“The top three reasons for preferring to continue to work from home were convenience, saving money and increased productivity.”

Employers might have to give into these employee “demands” because…