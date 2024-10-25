Advertisement

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A letter issued by Equifax to individuals whose data was affected by a computer hack is seen in Toronto.

Newcomers to Canada

New to Canada? A new way to transfer your credit score

Equifax launches foreign credit score sourcing program for newcomers, building on a similar service offered by Nova Credit.

Carpenter works on home improvement project

Renovations

How to renovate your home on a fixed income

Spending thousands of dollars on upgrades to your living space can be daunting for seniors. Here are some financing...

Photo by emojiisland

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on October 23, 2024

News

Bank of Canada delivers half percentage point rate cut

The central bank lowers its key interest rate to 3.75% and says it now must keep inflation at 2%....

Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

Investing

From Pokemon cards to music royalties: Do alternative investments work?

Alternative investments may bring to mind hedge funds or real estate. But niche collectibles are increasingly a part of...

Mortgages

Find the best mortgage rates in Canada

Use the mortgage rate finder to compare the most current mortgage rates from the big banks and brokers instantly.

Credit Cards

Moi points review

Metro and Food Basics customers in Ontario now have access to the program. How does Moi work, and is...

Ask a Planner

How to plan for taxes in retirement in Canada

In retirement, some income is not subject to withholding tax, and you may potentially owe tax after filing each...

