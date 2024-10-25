High rates be gone!

The Bank of Canada (BoC) wasn’t in the mood for taking baby steps this week, as it cut its key interest rate from 4.25% to 3.75%. The 0.50% rate cut was larger than what we’ve seen over the last three months. And, it’s the first time for a 50 basis point cut since 2009, outside of what was happening during COVID-19. (A basis point, a.k.a. BPS, is 1/100 of 1%.)

The options markets didn’t move much based on the news, and the swap-trades market is still predicting the key lending rate will be close to 2.5% by the end of 2025.

“We need to stick the landing,” said Governor Tiff Macklem in the Bank of Canada’s opening statement. “With inflation back to 2%, we want to see growth strengthen. Today’s interest rate decision should contribute to a pickup in demand.”

Macklem went on to add, “Job layoffs have remained modest but business hiring has been weak, which has particularly affected young people and newcomers to Canada. Simply put, the number of workers has increased faster than the number of jobs.”

The relative strength of the U.S. economy could put a higher floor underneath interest rate movements than economists predicted a few months go. That U.S. economic strength is in turn likely to put pressure on the BoC not to fall too far out of lockstep with the trend-setting U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate (now at 4.75% to 5%). The Loonie remained largely unchanged versus the Greenback as a result of the widely-anticipated rate cut.

Until inflation rates kick back up above 3%, the BoC is likely to keep cutting rates in a bid to get economic growth back on track and the employment rate moving in the right direction.

Canadian railways don’t let strikes derail profits

While we’ve seen better earnings calls for Canadian National Railway (CNR) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) before, the news could also have been much worse.

Canadian railway earnings highlights Here’s what came out of earnings calls this week. Canadian National Railway (CNR/TSX): Earnings per share of $1.72 (versus $1.70 predicted) and revenues of $4.11 billion (versus 4.08 billion predicted).

Earnings per share of $1.72 (versus $1.70 predicted) and revenues of $4.11 billion (versus 4.08 billion predicted). Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP/TSX): Earnings per share of $0.99 (versus $1.01 predicted) and revenues of $3.55 billion (versus $3.60 billion predicted predicted).

With profits and revenues largely tracking their predicted outcomes, it isn’t much of a surprise that share prices were relatively stable this week. CNR was up 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, and CP was down 1% after announcing earnings on Wednesday.

With the railway employee strikes earlier this year leading to decreased revenues, shareholders were likely expecting some degree of regression. CPKC CEO Keith Creel highlighted “a very challenging operational quarter.” In addition to the strike, CPKC lost $60 million off its bottom line due to a hazardous-material spill in North Dakota in July this year.