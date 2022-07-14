Investing in GICs? Here’s why to buy them from an online bank
EQ Bank
GICs are a low-risk investment option, and you can often find the highest GIC interest rates at Canada’s digital banks.
In today’s harsh investing climate, it’s nearly impossible to avoid volatility. What’s been particularly painful about the instability of this past year is the range of different asset classes hit. Whether you’ve been investing in stocks, gold or cryptocurrencies, your portfolio has likely seen some steep ups and downs. For example, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has already endured two 10% pullbacks in 2022, and Bitcoin has dropped more than 50% since the start of the year.
With plenty of question marks still surrounding the economy for the foreseeable future, many investors with short time horizons are now understandably searching for safer investment options. For anyone looking for a dependable—but also competitive—return on investment, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) from a digital bank could be the answer.
When you buy a GIC, you lend an agreed-upon amount of money to a financial institution for a set period—anything from one month to 10 years. In return, you’re paid a fixed rate of interest on that money, typically on a monthly, semi-annual or annual basis.
Interest rates vary depending on the length of the GIC’s term, as well as the type of financial institution. Generally speaking, the longer the term of the GIC, the higher the interest rate. In addition, you can often find higher GIC rates at virtual and online banks, such as EQ Bank, because they have lower overhead costs than traditional brick-and-mortar banks and pass along those savings to their customers in the form of more competitive rates.
The interest earned on a GIC is guaranteed only if you hold the GIC until the end of its term, also known as the maturity date.
When you buy a GIC, you can choose from redeemable and non-redeemable options. Here are the differences:
Before investing in a non-redeemable GIC, consider these potential risks:
When shopping around for GICs, it’s useful to understand how interest rates are determined. Banks, whether online or bricks-and-mortar, don’t set their rates in isolation. Instead, they first take into consideration the current interest rate set by the Bank of Canada, called the prime rate (currently at 4.70%), and then add a premium on top of that to come up with the appropriate GIC rate.
Not sure if online banking is right for you? Here are a few reasons why so many Canadians are choosing digital banks for their financial needs.
With the end of the market’s extreme volatility not yet in sight, GICs offer investors a rare opportunity for a guaranteed return.
EQ Bank offers its customers a quick and easy sign-up process, as well as some of the most competitive and flexible GIC options in Canada.
