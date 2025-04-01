Do I pay taxes in Canada if I move abroad?

Well, that depends. Brenda Hiscock, a certified financial planner with Objective Financial Partners in Markham, Ont., helps her clients understand what they need to do financially in Canada before leaving the country.

One of the first steps: Determine your tax residency either with the help of a professional accountant or by filing an NR73 with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Absences of less than six months typically do not affect residency. “If you’re planning on leaving Canada with an indefinite return day for any longer than six months, you should strongly consider working with an expert to figure out what type of tax reporting is required and whether you meet the criteria to be a non-resident,” says Hiscock.

It’s required for Canadians to file a tax return when they’re leaving Canada and becoming as a non-resident, says Hiscock. “If the move is permanent or has an unknown return date, it is likely that the date of non-residency is the date that you depart from Canada, or the date your spouse departs, if you’re leaving separately. In some cases, it may be based on the closing date of your home if it is being sold,” she explains.

Your residency status is based on several factors, including residential ties with Canada and the length of time away, purpose of the departure and intent and continuity of the stay while living inside and outside Canada. When leaving Canada, CRA checks these main things:

Where you reside Where your spouse resides Where your dependants reside

“If the answer to those three questions are that you are all habitually residing outside of Canada on a permanent/long-term basis then you are likely to be considered a non-resident.” Hiscock says to check with the CRA for other factors.

If you and your family move out of Canada, but you’re leaving an empty house behind that you own but aren’t renting out, this creates a “grey area,” cautions Hiscock. “In some cases, you may continue to be considered a ‘deemed resident’ or ‘factual resident’ of Canada.” Again, getting professional support and advice is strongly recommended in these cases. (You may also need to change your home insurance for a vacant house.)

Expect to file two tax returns in your first year abroad: Your exit tax return in Canada, which covers the period up until the date you left, and a tax return in your new country of residence as of the date you arrived there. Not sure whether your move is temporary or permanent? Consult with a financial planner or accountant to help you ensure that you’ve properly assessed your status, adds Hiscock.

“Once you are a non-resident, and have established residency in another country, you are generally no longer required to file a Canadian tax return unless you continue to earn Canadian-sourced income, such as a disposition of a property in Canada while being a non-resident.”