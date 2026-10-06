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Top 10 Canadian stocks in Q3 2026

Mining and metals companies reasserted their lead atop the leaderboard in a more muted third quarter.

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Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments coming October 5

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veterans affairs canada

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Investor advocacy group urges caution over prediction markets

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Personal finance pros reveal one thing they wish they knew when they were younger

Financial experts reveal the money mistakes they made in their 20s and the lessons they wish they had learned...

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Service Canada to issue OAS and CPP payments on Friday

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Ontario has new rental rules: What renters and landlords should know

Ontario has new rental rules around eviction, late payments, and more. The rules kicked in on Sept. 21.

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