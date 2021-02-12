What is no-fault insurance?

No-fault insurance is part of your policy so that insurance companies, instead of the court system, battle it out with each other to settle claims. For example, if your car was damaged as a result of a distracted driver, your insurance provider will directly give you coverage, and then it will request a claim in the same amount from the accident-causing driver and their insurance provider.

But let’s also talk about an at-fault, or tort, policy. The dominant type of insurance in Canada before the no-fault system kicked in back in 1989, tort allowed you to sue a driver (or someone to sue you) when a smashed-up car, damaged property or even bodily harm resulted from a collision. With a no-fault car accident claim, your policy doles out coverage, regardless of who is at fault.

In May 2021, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) is introducing no-fault insurance, which they are calling an enhanced care model and this wording places more emphasis on the system’s benefits for consumers. The province of BC held the position for having the most expensive auto insurance in Canada. With this change, though, auto insurance in the province will drop down to the Canadian average (about $1,300 a year), which will save British Columbians some money.

“In most cases, people won’t be engaged in a lawsuit after a crash to win damages, but, instead, the ICBC will pay money to them directly and immediately,” explains Tim Mackie, executive vice president of operations for Westland Insurance Group, an independent insurance brokerage in western Canada. “The ICBC will pass on the savings of this new system to customers in the form of reduced premiums,” he says, and its estimated annual premiums will drop on average 20% (or approximately $400) once enhanced care is officially put into play next year.

What is covered by no-fault insurance?

There are up to four components that make up a no-fault insurance policy, and each offers coverage for various situations and needs.

When you cause an accident, third-party liability insurance covers the damage to a person’s car or property, their medical care and, in the worst-case scenario, their funeral.

When an uninsured or hit-and-run driver causes an accident, uninsured motorist , also known as uninsured auto, covers the damage to your car and property, medical care and, in the worst-case scenario, your funeral.

Accident benefits coverage pays the bills for medical services—those not provided by your provincial healthcare system—that you may need after an accident (think physiotherapy or an at-home care worker).

Direct compensation property damage ( DCPD ) automatically covers your repair bills after an accident—without having to circle back to the person at fault—but it’s only in place in certain provinces—specifically Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

What is not covered by no-fault insurance?

A no-fault insurance policy does have its pitfalls. When your ride has been damaged by anything other than a collision—for example, a falling tree branch, theft or graffiti—you’ll need another kind of insurance called comprehensive coverage.

Similarly, no-fault insurance doesn’t pitch in when you’ve had an accident with a hit-and-run driver. This is when collision coverage is handy; note, however, that along with comprehensive coverage, both are optional and will you cost more in premiums.

An insurance professional can help you weigh the pros and cons of adding these extras (read: collision and comprehensive) to your policy. For example, if you’re driving your mom’s old car into the ground and it’s only worth its parts, paying more for comprehensive coverage doesn’t make sense because you wouldn’t lose much in light of its total value.