TREB to allow realtors to post GTA home sales data on Tuesday at noon
The board will not allow the data to be scraped, mined or sold
by The Canadian Press
A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, May 14, 2017. The end might be near for a seven-year battle that has kept the public from easily finding out online what homes in the Greater Toronto Area sold for.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO — The Toronto Real Estate Board says real estate companies can post Greater Toronto Area home sales data on their password-protected websites today at noon.
TREB chief executive John DiMichele says the data can only be posted on such sites to provide residential real estate brokerage services.