 TREB to allow realtors to post GTA home sales data on Tuesday at noon - MoneySense
Real Estate

TREB to allow realtors to post GTA home sales data on Tuesday at noon

The board will not allow the data to be scraped, mined or sold

by

A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, May 14, 2017. The end might be near for a seven-year battle that has kept the public from easily finding out online what homes in the Greater Toronto Area sold for.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

TORONTO — The Toronto Real Estate Board says real estate companies can post Greater Toronto Area home sales data on their password-protected websites today at noon.

TREB chief executive John DiMichele says the data can only be posted on such sites to provide residential real estate brokerage services.

READ: Why buying and selling homes in the GTA is about to get easier

The board will not allow the data to be scraped, mined, sold, resold, licensed, reorganized or monetized in any way.

The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an application from TREB that aimed to keep the numbers off password-protected sites.

TREB fought the Competition Bureau’s push to have the data released for seven years.

When the Supreme Court refused to hear the case, some companies immediately published the data and soon after received cease-and-desist letters from the board.