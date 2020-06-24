ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results.

Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Vancouver East BC Mount Pleasant VE $1,455,124.00 42.51 76.41 114.0% 107.9% 130.8% -3.29% 72.3% ★★★★ 2 Vancouver West BC Kitsilano $3,141,987.00 45.21 74.25 95.1% 194.3% 235.6% 9.89% 50.9% ★★★ 3 Vancouver East BC Strathcona $1,455,124.00 37.07 72.38 105.4% 99.8% 121.0% -3.96% 59.8% ★★★ 4 Vancouver West BC Kerrisdale $3,141,987.00 51.06 64.36 106.1% 216.8% 262.8% 7.54% 24.6% ★★★ 5 Vancouver East BC Hastings Sunrise $1,455,124.00 34.45 65.06 102.3% 96.9% 117.4% -2.37% 50.5% ★★★ 6 Vancouver West BC South Cambie $3,141,987.00 52.01 55.63 108.8% 222.4% 269.6% -10.25% 36.0% ★★★ 7 Vancouver West BC Dunbar $3,141,987.00 44.58 37.64 93.9% 191.8% 232.5% -14.54% 23.1% ★★★½ 8 Vancouver East BC Renfrew VE $1,455,124.00 27.74 66.31 94.9% 89.8% 108.9% -4.07% 54.6% ★★★½ 9 Vancouver West BC Arbutus $3,141,987.00 49.33 62.22 103.3% 211.1% 255.9% -0.72% 30.0% ★★★ 10 Vancouver East BC Grandview Woodland $1,455,124.00 36.31 56.14 104.6% 99.0% 120.0% -11.50% 53.2% ★★★★ 11 Vancouver West BC Cambie $3,141,987.00 39.79 59.61 84.8% 173.4% 210.2% -4.27% 36.6% ★★★ 12 Vancouver East BC Renfrew Heights $1,455,124.00 28.32 58.69 95.4% 90.3% 109.5% -4.48% 45.5% ★★★½ 13 Vancouver East BC Hastings $1,455,124.00 25.04 60.95 92.0% 87.1% 105.5% -3.39% 45.5% ★★★½ 14 Vancouver West BC South Granville $3,141,987.00 52.48 30.52 110.1% 224.9% 272.7% -12.01% 8.5% ★★★ 15 Vancouver West BC Fairview VW $3,141,987.00 42.59 41.76 90.5% 184.9% 224.2% -45.32% 22.1% ★★★ 16 Vancouver East BC Knight $1,455,124.00 28.58 52.55 95.6% 90.5% 109.7% -8.68% 42.4% ★★★½ 17 Vancouver West BC MacKenzie Heights $3,141,987.00 47.22 33.80 98.5% 201.2% 243.9% -6.89% 12.5% ★★★½ 18 Vancouver East BC Fraser VE $1,455,124.00 38.16 58.60 106.9% 101.2% 122.7% -8.08% 48.4% ★★★ 19 Vancouver East BC Victoria VE $1,455,124.00 24.72 42.82 91.8% 86.9% 105.3% -15.56% 46.7% ★★★½ 20 Vancouver East BC South Vancouver $1,455,124.00 29.17 47.62 96.2% 91.0% 110.3% -10.85% 37.6% ★★★ 21 Vancouver West BC Quilchena $3,141,987.00 52.64 32.52 110.1% 225.0% 272.7% -16.48% 11.7% ★★★½ 22 Vancouver East BC Main $1,455,124.00 39.06 32.54 108.0% 102.2% 123.9% -17.67% 26.7% ★★★½ 23 Vancouver West BC Point Grey $3,141,987.00 49.86 16.46 103.8% 212.1% 257.0% -23.44% 4.8% ★★★½ 24 Vancouver East BC Fraserview VE $1,455,124.00 39.96 33.87 109.4% 103.6% 125.5% -9.39% 33.9% ★★★ 25 Vancouver West BC Oakridge VW $3,141,987.00 40.42 41.55 86.9% 177.6% 215.3% -22.08% 35.0% ★★★ 26 Vancouver West BC Southlands $3,141,987.00 45.52 18.85 95.5% 195.2% 236.6% -25.21% 19.4% ★★★½ 27 Vancouver West BC S.W. Marine $3,141,987.00 41.48 26.08 88.1% 180.0% 218.2% -26.65% 16.8% ★★★½ 28 Vancouver East BC Killarney VE $1,455,124.00 33.43 36.11 100.7% 95.3% 115.6% -14.04% 28.7% ★★★½ 29 Vancouver East BC Collingwood VE $1,455,124.00 20.83 37.63 87.1% 82.4% 99.9% -12.70% 35.2% ★★★ 30 Vancouver West BC Mount Pleasant VW $3,141,987.00 0.35 35.25 61.8% 126.3% 153.2% -4.48% 18.6% ★★★★ 31 Vancouver West BC Marpole $3,141,987.00 2.84 49.18 68.1% 139.3% 168.8% -11.06% 35.9% ★★★ 32 Vancouver East BC Champlain Heights $1,455,124.00 37.59 23.02 105.8% 100.2% 121.4% -19.98% 33.3% ★★★ 33 Vancouver West BC West End VW $3,141,987.00 14.94 35.92 82.8% 169.1% 205.0% -33.33% 15.6% ★★★½ 34 Vancouver West BC Shaughnessy $3,141,987.00 25.90 19.72 158.2% 323.4% 392.0% -24.89% -6.8% ★★★ 35 Vancouver West BC University VW $3,141,987.00 (3.42) 8.41 52.7% 107.7% 130.5% -21.69% -61.9% ★★★½ 36 Vancouver East BC South Marine $1,455,124.00 12.44 22.88 72.1% 68.3% 82.7% -18.25% 4.8% ★★½ 37 Vancouver West BC Yaletown $3,141,987.00 (39.84) 31.61 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 -100.0% ★★★ 38 Vancouver West BC False Creek $3,141,987.00 (39.84) 0.27 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.00% -100.0% ★★★★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Here are the top three neighbourhoods in the City of Vancouver (also known as Vancouver East and West):

1. Mount Pleasant, Vancouver East

Over the last few years, this community has become a very popular choice for first-time home buyers and new families. Its close proximity to downtown Vancouver, and its large retail and restaurant selection on Kingsway, Broadway and Main Streets all create an almost ‘complete community’ where residents can work, live and play.

Still, these days, the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood is a hip ’hood full of restaurants, bars, cafes and outdoor patios. Families like that the neighbourhood business goal isn’t to create yet another high-end luxury strip, but to establish a spot that provides endless entertainment at an affordable price so that everybody can enjoy the nightlife and community of Vancouver East (even on a budget).

Given the easy commuter access, the more affordable home prices and the growing sense of community, this neighbourhood is very popular among new families and young professionals.

Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within nine days in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver East.

Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,659,166