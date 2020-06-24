Where to buy real estate in 2020: City of Vancouver
Top pick Mount Pleasant in Vancouver East is a hip ‘hood full of restaurants, bars, cafes and outdoor patios.
|Rank
|Area
|Province
|Neighbourhood
|Area average price 2019
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Average price vs. metro district
|Average price vs. greater city area
|1-Year price change
|5-Year price change
|Final star rating
|1
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Mount Pleasant VE
|$1,455,124.00
|42.51
|76.41
|114.0%
|107.9%
|130.8%
|-3.29%
|72.3%
|★★★★
|2
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Kitsilano
|$3,141,987.00
|45.21
|74.25
|95.1%
|194.3%
|235.6%
|9.89%
|50.9%
|★★★
|3
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Strathcona
|$1,455,124.00
|37.07
|72.38
|105.4%
|99.8%
|121.0%
|-3.96%
|59.8%
|★★★
|4
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Kerrisdale
|$3,141,987.00
|51.06
|64.36
|106.1%
|216.8%
|262.8%
|7.54%
|24.6%
|★★★
|5
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Hastings Sunrise
|$1,455,124.00
|34.45
|65.06
|102.3%
|96.9%
|117.4%
|-2.37%
|50.5%
|★★★
|6
|Vancouver West
|BC
|South Cambie
|$3,141,987.00
|52.01
|55.63
|108.8%
|222.4%
|269.6%
|-10.25%
|36.0%
|★★★
|7
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Dunbar
|$3,141,987.00
|44.58
|37.64
|93.9%
|191.8%
|232.5%
|-14.54%
|23.1%
|★★★½
|8
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Renfrew VE
|$1,455,124.00
|27.74
|66.31
|94.9%
|89.8%
|108.9%
|-4.07%
|54.6%
|★★★½
|9
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Arbutus
|$3,141,987.00
|49.33
|62.22
|103.3%
|211.1%
|255.9%
|-0.72%
|30.0%
|★★★
|10
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Grandview Woodland
|$1,455,124.00
|36.31
|56.14
|104.6%
|99.0%
|120.0%
|-11.50%
|53.2%
|★★★★
|11
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Cambie
|$3,141,987.00
|39.79
|59.61
|84.8%
|173.4%
|210.2%
|-4.27%
|36.6%
|★★★
|12
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Renfrew Heights
|$1,455,124.00
|28.32
|58.69
|95.4%
|90.3%
|109.5%
|-4.48%
|45.5%
|★★★½
|13
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Hastings
|$1,455,124.00
|25.04
|60.95
|92.0%
|87.1%
|105.5%
|-3.39%
|45.5%
|★★★½
|14
|Vancouver West
|BC
|South Granville
|$3,141,987.00
|52.48
|30.52
|110.1%
|224.9%
|272.7%
|-12.01%
|8.5%
|★★★
|15
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Fairview VW
|$3,141,987.00
|42.59
|41.76
|90.5%
|184.9%
|224.2%
|-45.32%
|22.1%
|★★★
|16
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Knight
|$1,455,124.00
|28.58
|52.55
|95.6%
|90.5%
|109.7%
|-8.68%
|42.4%
|★★★½
|17
|Vancouver West
|BC
|MacKenzie Heights
|$3,141,987.00
|47.22
|33.80
|98.5%
|201.2%
|243.9%
|-6.89%
|12.5%
|★★★½
|18
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Fraser VE
|$1,455,124.00
|38.16
|58.60
|106.9%
|101.2%
|122.7%
|-8.08%
|48.4%
|★★★
|19
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Victoria VE
|$1,455,124.00
|24.72
|42.82
|91.8%
|86.9%
|105.3%
|-15.56%
|46.7%
|★★★½
|20
|Vancouver East
|BC
|South Vancouver
|$1,455,124.00
|29.17
|47.62
|96.2%
|91.0%
|110.3%
|-10.85%
|37.6%
|★★★
|21
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Quilchena
|$3,141,987.00
|52.64
|32.52
|110.1%
|225.0%
|272.7%
|-16.48%
|11.7%
|★★★½
|22
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Main
|$1,455,124.00
|39.06
|32.54
|108.0%
|102.2%
|123.9%
|-17.67%
|26.7%
|★★★½
|23
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Point Grey
|$3,141,987.00
|49.86
|16.46
|103.8%
|212.1%
|257.0%
|-23.44%
|4.8%
|★★★½
|24
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Fraserview VE
|$1,455,124.00
|39.96
|33.87
|109.4%
|103.6%
|125.5%
|-9.39%
|33.9%
|★★★
|25
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Oakridge VW
|$3,141,987.00
|40.42
|41.55
|86.9%
|177.6%
|215.3%
|-22.08%
|35.0%
|★★★
|26
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Southlands
|$3,141,987.00
|45.52
|18.85
|95.5%
|195.2%
|236.6%
|-25.21%
|19.4%
|★★★½
|27
|Vancouver West
|BC
|S.W. Marine
|$3,141,987.00
|41.48
|26.08
|88.1%
|180.0%
|218.2%
|-26.65%
|16.8%
|★★★½
|28
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Killarney VE
|$1,455,124.00
|33.43
|36.11
|100.7%
|95.3%
|115.6%
|-14.04%
|28.7%
|★★★½
|29
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Collingwood VE
|$1,455,124.00
|20.83
|37.63
|87.1%
|82.4%
|99.9%
|-12.70%
|35.2%
|★★★
|30
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Mount Pleasant VW
|$3,141,987.00
|0.35
|35.25
|61.8%
|126.3%
|153.2%
|-4.48%
|18.6%
|★★★★
|31
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Marpole
|$3,141,987.00
|2.84
|49.18
|68.1%
|139.3%
|168.8%
|-11.06%
|35.9%
|★★★
|32
|Vancouver East
|BC
|Champlain Heights
|$1,455,124.00
|37.59
|23.02
|105.8%
|100.2%
|121.4%
|-19.98%
|33.3%
|★★★
|33
|Vancouver West
|BC
|West End VW
|$3,141,987.00
|14.94
|35.92
|82.8%
|169.1%
|205.0%
|-33.33%
|15.6%
|★★★½
|34
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Shaughnessy
|$3,141,987.00
|25.90
|19.72
|158.2%
|323.4%
|392.0%
|-24.89%
|-6.8%
|★★★
|35
|Vancouver West
|BC
|University VW
|$3,141,987.00
|(3.42)
|8.41
|52.7%
|107.7%
|130.5%
|-21.69%
|-61.9%
|★★★½
|36
|Vancouver East
|BC
|South Marine
|$1,455,124.00
|12.44
|22.88
|72.1%
|68.3%
|82.7%
|-18.25%
|4.8%
|★★½
|37
|Vancouver West
|BC
|Yaletown
|$3,141,987.00
|(39.84)
|31.61
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|-100.0%
|★★★
|38
|Vancouver West
|BC
|False Creek
|$3,141,987.00
|(39.84)
|0.27
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-100.00%
|-100.0%
|★★★★
Here are the top three neighbourhoods in the City of Vancouver (also known as Vancouver East and West):
Over the last few years, this community has become a very popular choice for first-time home buyers and new families. Its close proximity to downtown Vancouver, and its large retail and restaurant selection on Kingsway, Broadway and Main Streets all create an almost ‘complete community’ where residents can work, live and play.
Still, these days, the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood is a hip ’hood full of restaurants, bars, cafes and outdoor patios. Families like that the neighbourhood business goal isn’t to create yet another high-end luxury strip, but to establish a spot that provides endless entertainment at an affordable price so that everybody can enjoy the nightlife and community of Vancouver East (even on a budget).
Given the easy commuter access, the more affordable home prices and the growing sense of community, this neighbourhood is very popular among new families and young professionals.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within nine days in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver East.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,659,166
Just about everyone, at some point in time, has lived or wanted to live in this community. Kitsilano is one of the more popular neighbourhoods in Greater Vancouver.
Not only is the neighbourhood serviced by exceptional retail and commercial spaces on West 4th Avenue, but the ability to get outside and have some fun in this community is beyond exceptional. The neighbourhood is home to Canada’s longest pool (Kitsilano Pool) and houses the Kitsilano Showboat, a famous entertainment centre that has provided Kitsilano with outdoor performances and concerts for more than 75 years. Then there’s Kits Beach—the go-to spot for just about every age group in the area.
This neighbourhood secured the No. 2 spot in our ranking for the third year in a row, and with good reason. While average house prices are steep—more than two times the Lower Mainland average—what you get and where you get it still make this community an excellent value.
Residents have convenient access to the beach, unique boutique retail stores, as well as an assortment of restaurants and coffee houses. Families appreciate the great schools, while commuters love the easy-breezy downtown commute (whether by bus or by bike).
From a real estate perspective, the homes in this community offer mature gardens, and homes are shaded by mature trees. Plus, despite a higher tenant population (about 28% of the residents here rent), the sense of community is strong in this neighbourhood.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 13 days in Kitsilano, Vancouver West.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $2,987,773
Strathcona includes much of the downtown eastside—a locale now synonymous with the opioid epidemic, the homeless crisis and the difficulty with dealing with the less fortunate in the Lower Mainland. One reason why homeless and low-income individuals gravitated to this area was that historically, it’s always been more affordable than other metro communities.
As a result, Strathcona and similar neighbourhoods, such as Railtown, have fought less-than-desirable reputations when it comes to home ownership and real estate. It’s only been in the last decade that buyers looking to get into the market began to see the charm and possibilities of this community. More growth is required but buyers looking to get in before big change occurs should consider Strathcona a good option.
Geographically, Strathcona is minutes away from Vancouver’s downtown core, and just a smidge southeast from historic Gastown. One big draw for this area is the potential of buying a heritage home as well as a chance to own a “Joe Wai Special”—thinner, taller and more colourful houses, akin to what you might find in San Francisco. Those looking for Strathcona real estate should also keep an eye open for good deals on coach houses and duplexes. In some parts of Strathcona, townhouses have started to be built, and offer a more modest spend for first-time home buyers.
One key development that local realtors consider to be a bright spot in Strathcona’s future is the 2016 Vancouver City Council’s decision to demolish the viaducts and highways that lead into downtown Vancouver, in favour of a six-lane roadway that includes more park space and more housing. Given Strathcona’s proximity to these viaducts and to downtown Vancouver, this development will have a massive impact. (Some suggest that more traffic will hurt the community, while others believe the increased possibility for more retail will help increase the neighbourhood’s economic prospects.)
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 22 days in Strathcona, Vancouver East.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,534,294
